A woman shared screenshots of one conversation with her daughter complaining about heartbreak

The proud mother took to Twitter to show people that she is very close to her child who was venting about being unlucky in her love life

People flooded the comments as they discussed and reacted to the woman's decision to share the texts

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Twitter user posted private messages between herself and her daughter. They were discussing her child's love life as she was not happy.

A woman who is very close with her daughter showed screenshots of their private conversation about their love life. Image: Twitter/@paulinaM1306

Source: Twitter

People in the comments argued that the woman should not have posted the text messages as they had some specific details. Others in the comments were parents who wanted advice on getting their own children to be open.

Mother shaves private texts from daughter on Twitter

A woman @PaulinaM1306 took to Twitter and showed people her daughter's relationship trouble. In a Twitter post, the woman shared that her daughter was complaining about her boyfriend. The girl's mother even showed the texts of her kid saying she gets annoyed when her boyfriend replies to her texts slowly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The screenshots were captioned:

"One thing I love about my daughter is that she’ll acknowledge that 'You warned me mama' when her things fail. Imagine being heartbroken in December."

Some online users were not entirely convinced that she was doing the right thing as they thought she was violating her child's privacy. Others chimed in with their opinions and commented on how heartbroken she sounded. People shared their two cents as netizens are always keen to discuss relationship tea.

@Lerato24M commented:

"Yoh there’s no remedy for a heartbreak hle."

@Bubu_Mazibuko commented:

"Abafana start hurting us so early."

@MprueDie commented:

"I hope she grows with this attitude."

@unarinejobhub commented:

"Kindly educate me my dear one. How did you make your daughter to be so open like this? I gave birth to a baby girl and I really wanna have this kinda of rship with her. And your first conversation regarding mjolo, what did you say to her exactly? Ur respond will be appreciated."

@Nazzy8 commented:

"Yeah if my mom did this I’d be so hurt cos it feels like such an private moment shared in confidence with someone you trust, now we are all reading it. But ke I’m just projecting I guess & there isn’t a formula to this parenting thing, we are all doing our best."

@NandzeySengane commented:

"One day she will see this and know what she shares with you is posted publicly and she will shut you out. But ke don't mind me sis, Anginakwa ngane."

"I am a Johannesgirl burg": Lady in disbelief after kasi guy cheats, SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that online users were amused by a woman who says she thought she would not get cheated on because of where she comes from. The woman in the video seemed sincerely distraught by the information Jub Jub reveals to her on Uyajola 9/9.

The show is notorious as the South African version of Cheaters. Viewers of Uyajola 9/9 are always eager to see wild reactions from people who get played

A snippet of an episode from Uyajola 9/9 posted on @trafficjamz7's TikTok had people in stitches. The guest on the show said she thought a guy from a township would never cheat on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News