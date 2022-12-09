It was a moment of fulfillment and joy for an older woman based abroad as she finally met her heartthrob

The woman flew into Nigeria to see her man she referred to as 'baby' and declared that love is love

A video from her trip and moment with the tall Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy

An old lady caused a commotion on the net after she arrived in Nigeria to see the man after her heart.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a clip as she arrived at the Nigerian airport, declaring that love is love.

The lady was so excited. Photo Credit: TikTok/@blessedtamma

She posted a snap showing her braided hair, revealing that it was her lover who made it possible.

The excited woman said she also met some kids at his abode. She also shared scenes of them doing a velfie and walking together.

Netizens feared for her and doubted the man's genuineness, advising her to give it 90 days. She replied:

"I don’t need to wach my relationship well over ninety days."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to TikTok video

NurseIzzy said:

"As a member of the African community, I understand the struggle of being back home and understand what my brother is plotting."

2blessed2bStressed_1 said:

"In all sincerity, we all want to be loved and at times it makes us blind to many things. I wish u the best anyway."

Vee said:

"Please only visit bc it will end in tears if you bring him here."

Vida Marie said:

"This guys father, mother and baby mama are having a feast and celebrating this union. Congratulations to all !!!!! Everyone wins."

June bug said:

"I feel very badly because this woman is being taken advantage of, she sees love but he sees a ticket out. she will be broken hearted."

wayreycray said:

"Ma’am I don’t know you but please watch 90 day fiancé when you can. Wishing you love and nothing but the best."

