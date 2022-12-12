One party animal who is determined to do the most during the festive season has her family up in arms

The tweep explained that she has been having the time of her life in December but her parents do not seem to appreciate it

This young lady took to Twitter to show the text she received from her father after coming back home at ungodly hours

One stunner is in trouble with her family after taking it too far with her partying in December. A young woman shared that she got into trouble after coming back home from an overnight party experience.

The woman's parents did not take her excessive partying well and it caused a buzz on Twitter. Many people had jokes about how the father reacted to the 21-year-old's partying.

Woman's father punishes her for partying too much

One Twitter user has been enjoying the December party season. The woman explained in a tweet that she came back home at 4 p.m. the next day after partying all night. She detailed that it was her second time being late which earned her a text from dad that read:

" No more, you are grounded"

People were amused as they gave her ideas for what she should say in response. Many peeps expressed that the dad was being unreasonable because the woman is 21.

@nicki_D_ commented:

"Mmotse o spiritual being, you need to embrace the masses."

@andilenx10 commented:

"Mtshele ukuthi when Jesus says yes nobody can say no."

@olwethurrr commented:

"If this isn't my mom?? Im literally grounded right now . Thank God ngyasebenza [Thank God I work]."

@ByeLungelo commented:

"I’d say no but that’s just me."

SomangayeMtywa2 commented:

"Abazali have no chill at all."

@reefcity_ commented:

You still live in their house so their rules."

@slickwench commented:

"You guys need to teach your parents ubuntu."

@Hov_Hefner commented:

"It’s okay to disappoint parents."

