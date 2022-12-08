Popular radio personality Solomzi shared a story about how a girl went from being teased in school to becoming a doctor

The lady had apparently been the "messy" girl back in the day, and many people weren't too kind to her in class

South Africans were quite interested in the story he told and shared how people shouldn't undermine those around them

Solomzi shared a sad yet inspirational tale about how the girl, who was deemed "messy" in class and looked down on by people, eventually became a doctor.

The post inspired peeps to discuss not judging people early in life and to be respectful towards others. Images: @Solphendukaa/ Twitter, Morsa Images/ Getty Images

@Solphendukaa shared the story on Twitter and expressed his happiness for the woman with a bunch of heart emojis. Solomzi started the tale by telling peeps that he bumped into her the other day. He also said that the lady she ran into was somewhat of a loner.

Dont judge a book by its cover

The story ended with him saying that she has been a doctor since 2014. The story inspired brought about a discussion on how you shouldn't judge someone at face value, and that primary school isn't the best place to determine where one will be in life.

South Africans loved how her life turned out and gave their two cents. See the comments below:

@heavendez said:

"How do you know she was average pupil? Lena lenale maaka shem, just say 'I met someone who shy in primary, now she is a doctor' "

@ngwanem mentioned:

"I realized that looking average as a girl protects you from things like early pregnancy and not finishing school. We never talk about the curse of being pretty."

@SaneleKhuzwayo_ posted:

@sweetest_idiot asked:

"Uhlalaphi u Dr Messy?"

@Mtpeezy said:

"It's useless declaring a person Average in primary ..."

@Lucky_9410 shared:

@CTwaMminaTau mentioned:

"Hence it is always pivotal to remain humble and respect people."

@DaHustler101 commented:

"Oh man that's beautiful ❤"

