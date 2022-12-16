A woman who appeared on Jub Jub's show Uyajola 9/9 caused a buzz after expressing heartbreak over being cheated on

The stunner in the viral video complained that she got played by someone who lives in the townships

People were in stitches over the video with many cracking jokes about the lady's expectation to not be cheated on

Online users were amused by a woman who says she thought she would not get cheated on because of where she comes from. The woman in the video seemed sincerely distraught by the information Jub Jub reveals to her on Uyajola 9/9.

A woman said that she did not expect to get cheated on by a man who comes from the township when she's a city girl. Image: TikTok/TrafficJamz/Instgram/@official_jubjub

Source: UGC

The show is notorious as the South African version of Cheaters. Viewers of Uyajola 9/9 are always eager to see wild reactions from people who get played.

Uyajola 9/9 guest surprised by kasi bae's cheating

A snippet of an episode from Uyajola 9/9 posted on @trafficjamz7's TikTok had people in stitches. The guest on the show said she thought a guy from a township would never cheat on her. In the video the woman says:

"A guy from kasi does this to me, like who am I? I am a Johannesburg girl."

Peeps in the comments cracked jokes about how she pronounced Johannesburg girl as "Johannesgirl burg". Netizens commented that relationships are not guaranteed for anyone.

ReeM25 commented:

"Men dribble bo Beyonce o mang Johannesburg Girl"

bonkhenon commented:

"And sis, you STILL GOT PLAYED."

ziphoshezi commented:

"Someone said "you go burg"

Blue commented:

"Bamo hurtile sterk."

NjabuloChimwemwe< commented:

"Johannesgirl burg."

Sammy commented:

"Umlume mjolo."

lindiwe.m commented:

"Johannesgirl burg" yess wena baby."

Aobeng Mosa commented:

"Nka loma Johannesburg."

Busisiwe Charmaine commented:

"Uvele ubone ukuthi weeeh. Y[ou can just see that weeehh]"

user3476514802401 commented:

"Ngizwa johannesgirl burg[I am hearing Johannesgil burg]"

Tshegofatso M commented:

"Ake nifune U Jesu nihlukane nje no mjolo[Go fiind Jesus and leave romance alone]"

sim1_qjks commented:

"Ziyakhala nakuma Johannesgilrl burg.[Things are getting bad]"

Khosy Madonsela

Umjolo umjolo awuna Goli[Romance has no Johannesburg]"

T.O 072 commented:

"JohannesGirl burg.. you go burg."

@trafficjamz7 commented:

"Mara babe, Mjolo gao tsebe geography."

Source: Briefly News