Jub Jub proved he loved his job of exposing infidelity in relationships and posted a video all jolly at work

The TV star busted a few moves in the street while he waited to catch unsuspecting cheaters red-handed

Mzansi rushed to his comments to praise him for embracing the important job of fixing the country

Jub Jub having some fun while shooting his show: Image: @official_jubjub/TikTok

Source: UGC

Jub Jub was in good spirits amid the abuse allegations that are hanging over his head. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter shared a post while waiting in the Johannesburg streets to pounce on some cheaters.

His audacious smile and excitement had Mzansi eager to see the shenanigans that would unfold after the happy dance.

The TikTok video has over 600K views and Jub Jub's followers were happy that he was having fun while on duty.

Some people shared that if they were to spot him and his TV show's production van in the streets they'd run in the opposite direction.

Wath the TikTok video below:

Read a few cheeky comments from Mzansi below:

@lethugugulethu25 said:

"Ise Maboneng phela la."

@user9032875665440 wrote:

"Bhut omdala olungisa I country."

@thalanasiwaphiwe mentioned:

"The way I am scared of Jub Jub I don't even cheat. Mara yo ngiyamsaba shame."

@user4558368706129 said:

"Life made Jub Jub grow so fast. But we still love you."

@thembychrissy2 posted:

"After the dance kuyonyiwa."

@hlohlo1235 shared:

"Even I can see him waiting there waiting, I would run away fast."

@madilengkg: added:

"I'm sure people are running away thinking you came for them."

@mphogladness suggested:

"Sam must protect you otherwise, we will fire him."

Another woman accuses Jub Jub of abuse, but he has denied the allegations: "The allegations are not true"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that businesswoman Keabetswe Mokoena has reportedly accused Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub of abuse.

The pair were allegedly working together on an event that was set for this past weekend, 3 and 4 December, at Moruleng stadium. The publication reported that Jub Jub was later removed from the event after Keabetswe's lawyers released a statement calling for his removal.

