More abuse allegations against Moja Love presenter and singer Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye have surfaced

This time around, Jub Jub is accused of abusing his former business partner Keabetswe Mokoena

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker has previously been accused of domestic abuse by other women, including Amanda Du-Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Another Woman Accuses Jub Jub of Abuse. Image: @officialjubjub

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Keabetswe Mokoena has reportedly accused Uyajola 9/9 presenter of abuse.

According to TimesLIVE, the pair was working together on an event that was set for this past weekend, 3 and 4 December, at Moruleng stadium. The publication reported that Jub Jub was later removed from the event after Keabetswe's lawyers released a statement calling for his removal.

In the statement, Keabetswe claimed that Jub Jub had been threatening and calling her names. She added:

"I am scared for my life because I do not know what he is planning to do to me when this is over,” she said, as quoted by the publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, Jub Jub has since released a statement and denied the allegations levelled against him. He said he cancelled the show to save his brand.

Jub Jub also said that Keabetswe has brought his brand into disrepute by extorting money from people and misleading them with false accusations. He added:

"I thought that colaborating with certain individuals would make the vision tangible, but it certainly didn't. As a boombering effect, I had initially wanted to exclude myself from the preparations leading up to the events due to issues of corruption, misuse of funds and exploitation of artists that were brought to my attention," Jub Jub said in a statement shared on his social media platforms.

'Uyajola 9/9’ Host Jub Jub Meets His Match, Viewers of the Show Roast Him: “He’s Hiding Behind His Bouncers”

In another article, Briefly News reported that people shared hilarious reactions following another episode of Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9.

Jub Jub was accused of allegedly bullying people who were accused of cheating when he confronted them. This time around, many roasted the star for being scared of the man who appeared on the latest episode of his show.

Many viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the viral episode and agreed that Jub Jub finally met his match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News