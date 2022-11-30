An old video of two men engaged in a heated argument on an old episode of Uyajola 9/9 has surfaced on the timeline

One of the gents complained that his man only spends time with him at night when he caught him at a tavern drinking with his side bae

Reacting to the spicy scenes filmed outside the tavern, the viewers of Jub Jub's show shared that the classic episode is one of their favourites

An old clip of a spicy episode of Uyajola 9/9 is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Jub Jub and his crew were investigating cheaters in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the juicy episode, one of the gents was complaining that his man only invites him to his house at night. The episode was filmed outside a tavern and it was full of drama from the start to the end.

The cheater was found chilling with his side chick in the tavern. When Jub Jub and his crew finally managed to get the cheater in their car, the two men started arguing. In the clip doing the rounds on Twitter, the man who wrote to Uyajola 9/9 can be heard saying:

"I'm tired of men from uMgungundlovu (Pietermaritzburg). He sleeps with me at night but doesn't want people to know about us during the day."

The fuming gent left Mzansi in stitches when he added that he wanted his man, Lindo, to buy him R500 fruits.

Uyajola 9/9 viewers say the old episode is one of their favourites

Peeps took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the clip. many said they enjoyed the spicy episode when it aired a few years back.

@Tumelo_Royals commented:

"I went through this sh!t and it’s hard. Being needed only at night, glad I left African men alone and happy where I am…"

@Tribbler_ wrote:

"Even gays are crying tyooo."

@mphoseeri said:

"My favourite episode. 'Abafana base Mgungundlovu'."

@MaboeLaurence wrote:

"I thought they said they date the same gender to avoid cheating and heartbreaking mos."

@jndube added:

"What a way to come out the closet."

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub meets his match

