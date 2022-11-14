Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub finally met his match in the latest episode of his show about South African cheaters

The viewers of the show, who usually accuse Jub Jub of humiliating cheaters, laughed out loud at the star when he hid behind his bouncers while speaking to a cheating gent

The fans of the show roasted Jub Jub and agreed that it was the first time they saw the TV presenter being scared of another man in his show

Jub Jub met his match on the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The TV presenter had Mzansi laughing out loud when he hid behind his bouncers while speaking to a cheating gent.

‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub was roasted for hiding behind his bouncers. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

In the last few episodes of the reality show, Jub Jub was accused of allegedly bullying people who are accused of cheating when he confronts them. This time around, the star was roasted by many for being scared of the man who appeared on the latest episode of his show.

The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the spicy episode. Many agreed that Jub Jub finally met met his match.

@Dineo_Metja said:

"Look at him, he’s even pointing fingers behind his bouncers."

@KagisoMerafe2 wrote:

"He’s hiding behind his bouncer."

@itaichapunza commented:

"Guys, that is exactly why he pays bouncers. And don't be fooled, if you try something, these guys will marinade you fast fast."

@Palie_Pally said:

"Not Jub Jub hiding behind bouncers. That time o tella gore."

@rickyntaita wrote:

"Not Jub Jub provoking the big guy while hiding behind his security."

@Rocksta34891941 added:

"Jub Jub has a loudmouth because of the bodyguards."

Jub Jub under fire after Uyajola9/9 airs spicy episode

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub was again under fire from fuming Uyajola 9/9 viewers. The show about cheaters aired a spicy episode on Sunday night, 30 October.

A wife caught her husband in bed with a side chick and she lost it. Jub Jub and his cameras were in the house when all the action happened.

Viewers of the show took to social media to share their reactions to the episode. Many accused Jub Jub and the show of violating human rights. Taking to Twitter, @2lani_Dlaminii said Sharone didn't deserve to be humiliated publicly regardless of her cheating ways.

Source: Briefly News