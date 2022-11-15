A lot has changed in the 21st century, and over the years, some cultural practices are no longer relevant or done the way they used to in ancient times

Popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux sparked a debate on Twitter after asking why Christians today ignore every African tradition except lobola

People have since taken to the comments section to share their views. Many said lobola is not specifically an African culture because it is also acknowledged in the Bible

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lobola. Image: @TakaTina1/Twitter

Source: UGC

The ever-evolving society that people live in today has allowed them to do things the way they want. Even the process of lobola has slightly changed. Today people can pay for lobola with money, while in ancient times, it was paid for with cows.

According to an article published by News24, a cow was the most important part of the lobola process.

"The fundamental symbol of lobola is a cow. The life of a cow is the most important part of this process," the publication quoted Medical practitioner and metaphysical scientist Zulu Mathabo.

Even though the lobola practice has changed a little, this practice is still popular today. When @AdvoBarryRoux asked why Christians have not abandoned it like many other African cultural practices, people did not hold back and here is what they had to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@PatsonNash replied:

"My friend Lobola is paid in the Bible...it started there a good example is Isaac...and the gifts were to appreciate where Rebecca was coming from."

@Speeechh wrote:

"Lobola is not African culture, it's there even in the Bible. Why did Jacob offer to work 7 years as a shepherd so he can get Rachel as a wife? 7 years labor = lobola"

@Mmodimo:

"Morden Christians ignore a lot of things, even the fact that Jesus, Moses and Abraham are ancestors."

All the details about Lobola: What is lobola, lobola letter sample, what should you wear, what happens after the ceremony, and more

Briefly News published an article detailing everything you need to know about lobola.

Lobola has existed for many years in South Africa. A few years ago, the lobola practice was incorporated into the law in this country and recognized under Customary Marriages, 1998 (Act 120 of 1998) (RCMA). You can read more about Lobola here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News