A young female farmer proudly posted snaps of her products online, looking incredibly chuffed with her work as she did so.

Emly Tay Ts'enki is a proud female farmer. Image: Emly Tay Ts'enki/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The young woman is a mixed farmer, and in her Facebook snaps, she showed off her spinach, relishing the fruits of her labours.

Emly Tay Ts'enki is the founder of Tay Mixed Farming and resides in Lesotho, with the young lady passionate about her work.

It’s wonderful to see ladies doing it for themselves and slaying hard in the world of agriculture, despite various challenges they may face along their journeys.

The dedicated farmer’s Facebook snaps were captioned:

“Harvest time, farmers. I'm so proud to be a farmer.”

Social media users expressed their pride in the young lady, noting how impressed they were by the young sis for working hard as a farmer.

Mofumahali Oa Makhoakhoa said:

“I am proud of you.”

Nomaphopho Wabo Pui Setholela added:

“Hard work, sehoai.”

Thomas Pula – BasTom inquired:

“Where are u based, sehoai?”

Vigo poultry farm is wowed:

“Big up, my dear sister.”

Female farmer who sold her suburban house to start an agricultural enterprise celebrated online

In another inspiring story about a female farmer slaying hard in business, Briefly News also wrote about a hard-working entrepreneur who sold her suburban home to take on agriculture.

Dineo Mokgoshi, who previously ran a tourist hosting company on a nature reserve, now has a thriving farm.

She ensures her employees are always well-trained to continue growing the business.

The determined lady has 48 000 laying chickens, 120 sheep, goats, and more, with her success making many online peeps proud. They congratulated her on the incredible win online. What an inspiring woman!

Source: Briefly News