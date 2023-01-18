One young lady never gave up on her dream of having a job, despite the challenges she faced

Taking to social media, the resilient lady opened up about facing 182 rejections before finally bagging employment

Many netizens were in awe of her testimony, while others struggled to believe that she was rejected so many times

A brave young lady is sitting pretty after obtaining employment after 182 rejections and a long journey of joblessness.

The young lady is now an employed hun. Image: @SandieMuhhuku.

The young babe shared her experience on social media and told peeps that from one company alone, she received eight rejections, after applying for every job they advertised.

Twitter user, @SandieMuhhuku, expressed gratitude for the wonderful occupational opportunity, with her tweet reading:

“[After]182 rejections (including 8 from the same company) and countless interviews, and aptitude tests later, I got the job”

Here is her victorious post:

Netizens were in disbelief about the number of jobs she was rejected for

While most social media users were very supportive of the young sis, who obtained work after a tough road, some tweeps refused to believe that she faced so many rejections.

Here are some of the top remarks from tweeps, which were decidedly divided on the matter:

@AqramJam remarked:

“182 rejections or some were not replied to? Or do you just want to juicy your testimony?”

@amhallowed wished her well:

“Congrats. Good for you. Hope it fits your career ambitions.”

@nafula_babra wished her well:

“Congratulations, Muhukku. You're a brilliant girl. Go shine.”

@QueenetInyang wrote:

“You are so bold. After five rejections, I always give up. My heart is weak. I really need to toughen up.”

Ambitious Mzansi woman thankful about obtaining job in administration: “I never lost faith”

In a related story by Briefly News, a resilient young woman residing in Potchefstroom is over the moon after bagging a job in administration.

The grateful lady shared her exciting news online and received so many well-wishes from netizens who were excited about her win.

Talking to Briefly News, the newly employed hun said that while the journey to finding work was challenging, she never lost hope.

