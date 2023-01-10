One woman has decided to post the journey of removing the facial tattoos that her ex-bae convinced her to get

Sharing the story on TikTok, the babe said that her boyfriend at the time convinced her to get inked

Reacting to her story, some peeps said they were proud of the woman for taking her life back, with others commenting on how painful the removals must be

One lady has taken to social media to reflect on why she has decided to get her face tattoos removed.

The woman has been sharing her tattoo-removal journey. Image: Spiritual Unicorn216/TikTok.

Opening up in a TikTok video, the woman explained that her boyfriend at the time convinced her to get inked and told her that if she loved him, she wouldn’t mind getting tatted, News24 wrote.

In the clip, TikTok user, Spiritual Unicorn216, explained that she has been through a lot, having used narcotics and been to prison before as well.

The lady noted that her boyfriend has been jailed too before and after they ended things, she decided to slowly have the tattoos removed.

Here is the video:

Commenting on her clip, many social media users noted they were proud of her, with others commenting on how painful the process must be:

roxannegeorge885 inquired:

“Wait but do you do the removal on your eyes as well? Doesn’t that hurt like hell? Best wishes!”

iDoNotCare added:

“Life happens, baby. Everybody has a different story.”

k80 wrote:

“I’m honestly so shocked they were able to pack that much black ink evenly. You’re tough as nails for the lasering!”

Marissa reacted:

“I’m guessing he picked those tattoos.”

