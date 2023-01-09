One happy wife has taken to social media to open up about why she loves being a married hun

Among her reasons, the lovely woman noted that having a best friend to love and support her was wonderful

Social media users reacted to her post and shared their experiences with being married, with others inspired by her testimony

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous woman has taken to social media to express why she loves being a wife, with financial security and physical and emotional intimacy two of her key reasons.

The lovely lady reflected on her happy marriage. Image: @thembeka_K.

Source: Twitter

The amazing wife further noted that having her husband as her best friend and sharing the financial load was wonderful.

Posting about the joys of marriage, Twitter user, @thembeka_K’s, tweet read:

“Joint income, unlimited rounds, full support with the babies, a best friend you can confide in, someone you can be goofy with right there at home with you, someone who reassures you when you doubt yourself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“The list goes on. Marriage is amazing if it’s with the right person.”

Here is the post:

Many tweeps were inspired by her post, with others sharing their experiences with marriage:

@BonoloMogotsi said:

“Marriage, like any relationship; requires time and work. If you both are willing to put in the work, it’s beautiful.”

@THEE_mayDAYbaby added:

“Is this your experience? If so, please tell us more. We are tired of hearing about these horror stories. We are so traumatised that we don’t even want to get married. Look at what Babes is going through.”

@anele16520382 remarked:

“There is also fighting, but kumnandi, I totally agree.”

@KhanyiRadebe3 wrote:

“Couldn’t have said it better! I am happily married to the most amazing man.”

Messi’s wife’s cute new year’s pic featuring Argentinian champ and sons has netizens wowed: “Cutest family”

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about Lionel Messi’s spouse setting the internet ablaze once again with the cutest family photo of herself, her hubby, and their three little boys.

The family looked super happy and seemed like they were enjoying their time together on the snap Antonela Roccuzzo shared on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News