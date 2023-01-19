One woman has put her creativity on display and posted pictures of the small bedroom space she turned into a well-arranged haven for herself

The lady shared snaps of her bedroom area and used rails and neat storage containers to house her clothing and belongings

Netizens showered the sis with praise, with some giving her tips on how to improve the area and optimise the small space

A young lady has shown how she managed to turn a small bedroom space into a neat little haven of peace for herself.

Nkwanyana Nomcebo is doing the most with her small space. Image: Nkwanyana Nomcebo.

Source: Facebook

The woman posted her bedroom, with her clothing and other key belongings neatly stored on rails and in neat containers near the bed.

Facebook user, Nkwanyana Nomcebo, shared the pictures on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ group, with the caption:

“My room is very small, so this is what I managed to do.”

Here is the post:

Netizens loved the lady’s neat bedroom

Nkwanyana received praise from Facebook users, with her post garnering 1000 ‘likes’ and 69 comments to date.

Briefly News has compiled a list of the top reactions:

Tlhogi Sealetsa asked:

“Absolutely amazing and very neat. Where did you buy that stand you put your clothes on?”

Lvmc Lvmc remarked:

“I love everything.”

Girlie Kirque Muguwe noted:

“Very smart. Wow.”

Higi Jyoti remarked:

“Still larger than mine. By the way, very beautiful.”

Soso Leeporammutla loved the organisation of the space:

“Clever, and it works great.”

Ewalenfo Princess Omoye commented:

“Your arrangement is unique.”

Chimwemwe Mzembe joked:

“So, you don't have shoes? Anyway, it's lovely.”

Pertunia Pertunia was nearly lost for words:

“Absolutely amazing.”

