Parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and even KwaZulu-Natal are all experiencing snowfall

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for the rest of the country for more snow

South Africans are surprised by the weather and can't understand why it didn't snow in winter

Snow falling in parts of South Africa has got netizens questioning what is going on with the weather in the country. Image: @ReenvalSA.

Snow has started to fall in parts of the country, and South Africans can't believe it.

The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State have already experienced snowfall, and the rest of the country is expecting some over the weekend.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors

The South African Weather Service has since advised residents in areas with snowfall to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

They also listed the affected routes, warning of more cold weather tomorrow.

South Africans surprised by snowfall in Spring

While some are excited about the snow, others are surprised to be experiencing the weather phenomenon in September.

Many have commented on how weird it was to see snowfall in Spring.

@djwitaphd said:

“The Gods must be crazy 😳 September and snow never go together.”

@KokoNdhlovu added:

“Snow in Spring Wow. Free State, KZN and across the Cape.”

@siveeetyhali thought there was more to the story:

“They are definitely manipulating the weather now, snow in spring 😑.”

@SthahMk wanted it to end:

“Hopefully this is the last cold snap we are experiencing.”

@Quantumleeping added:

“Global warming is finally here.”

@flatEarther319 believes the end is coming:

“End times create unpredictable weather.”

@MnuMahlalela said:

“This is not natural especially in Mzansi.”

@Taoloard1 asked why it was happening now:

“Where was this in winter? 😕

Edna Ikhabi added:

“The weather has flipped. Summer has turned to winter while the winter was quite warm.”

Hlengiwe Mkhize was not loving it:

“Not snowing in my province, but wow, it's cold, and it's never like this before. We're not enjoying this weather.” 😕 😒 😢

Heavy thunderstorms expected for KZN

Earlier this week, Briefly News reported severe weather that was expected to hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service warned the province would get heavy thunderstorms and rainfall.

A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued and residents were advised that the province could experience flooding.

