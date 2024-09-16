The South African Weather Service warned that severe thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa

A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued, and residents were given the heads up that this could result in floods

Some South Africans believed that the weather patterns were a result of geoengineering, while others were worried about the downpours

Informal settlements in SA could be flooded because of heavy rains this week. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to expect heavy rains during the week, which could lead to flooding.

SAWS warns of KZN floods

According to IOL, the South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning, placing KZN and other parts of the country on high alert for strong gale-force winds, hail, and possible localised flooding along bridges and roads.

Other parts of the country are expected to be affected by the coming weather, including sections of the Free State, Northern Cape, the northern side of the Eastern Cape, and the southern parts of Gauteng and the North West. Informal settlements in these areas could also be affected.

SA discusses bad weather

The topic of bad weather on Facebook was a blend of different opinions.

Darker Mish said:

"Geo-engineering is gonna mess up nature big time."

El Patron said:

"Floods and heavy rains destroy everything."

Melissa Rampersadh said:

"That's why I don't like the month of September. The weather is always messed up."

Kilboy Maraba said:

"We want that kind of weather in Polokwane."

Rakesh Singh said:

"Much-needed rain."

Neo Mandela said:

"Geo-engineering is not a conspiracy theory. It's a crime."

Siya Womntu Wonke said:

"I wish it could come in the Eastern Cape."

4000 homeless due to floods

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 1000 homes were destroyed and 4000 people were left homeless when the Western Cape flooded.

Heavy rains battered the province, and the damaging winds resulted in not only homes but infrastructure getting destroyed.

