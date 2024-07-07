More than 4,000 people were left homeless, and about 1,000 homes were destroyed after heavy rains battered the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service predicted that the downpour and damaging winds could continue until 10 July 2024

Areas affected by the downpour include Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, and Sir Lowry's Pass Village

Thousand of people were left homeless in the Western Cape after rains flooded homes. Images: Stock Images.

Over 4,000 people were left homeless, and about 1,000 homes were destroyed by flooding after heavy rains battered the Western Cape.

SAWS issues Orange Level 6 warning

The @SAWeatherServic (SAWS), which released an Orange Level 6 warning, predicted that the downpour and damaging winds could continue until 10 July 2024:

According to News24, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the inclement weather conditions destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in Khayelitsha’s Ward 99, leaving about 4,000 people without shelter. Other areas affected by the downpour were Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, and Sir Lowry's Pass Village, among others.

The SAWS also predicted the mercury to drop in high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, which could lead to some snowfall.

South Africans worried about the predicted colder conditions

Many netizens were worried that the flooding and temperature drop coincided with the reopening of schools, while others wondered whether Eskom would implement loadshedding during the next few days.

@AlexBashumzo said:

"Where is the disaster team from government?"

Ngalonde LLcoolton Mkhandela Dumz asked:

“Dear Mr. President, please declare Tuesday a Public Holiday with Immediate Effect. We trust you. We can't stand the Snowfalls Amandlaaaa✊!”

Andile GeelaSoul Sitiyana stated:

“Eskom at the moment.'

Palesa Chapatso wished:

“Only if the government could postpone the school opening for one week.”

Thembi Phumie Nkosi joked:

“Loadshedding doing push-ups, getting ready for the week ahead. ”

