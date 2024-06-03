Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal: Cars Drive in Flooded Streets in Viral Video
- The severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal had cars driving on roads that were covered in water because of the downpour
- A video shared on social media depicts the extent of the floods, with cars moving at a snail's pace through the water
- South Africans remarked that this may be the consequence of KZN residents voting for the MK Party
KWAZULU-NATAL – The downpour in KwaZuulu-Ntal flooded roads, and motorists had a hard time driving back home.
SAWS gives weather predictions for this week
According to a statement the South African Weather Service sent to Briefly News, the province was expected to experience heavy rainfall. SAWS noted that heavy rainfall would occur in the coastal region of South Africa on 3 June. A man and his friend posted a viral video of a tornado earlier in the province.
In another video @TrafficSA posted on their X account, cars are seen struggling to drive through an intersection in Mooi River in the province. The video shows a car slowly driving through the water. View the tweet here:
South Africans comment on the weather
Netizens weighed in on the bad weather.
Henry said:
"Election fraud! The consequences are terrifying and cut deep. Now look."
Nomfundiso Makhuboni said:
"Who did they vote for again?"
Map 2 said:
"This rain is tribalistic. It went for the Matebele tribe yesterday, and today, it is the Mathosa tribe and the Zulu tribe. Maybe tomorrow it will go to Mpumalanga."
7 killed in heavy rains in the Eastern Cape
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that seven people died after heavy rains struck the Eastern Cape.
The victims were from areas like Gqeberha, Kariega and East London and the extent of the terrible weather also caused roads to be blocked.
The rains displaced over 1,000 people in the province, and several key roads were closed, disrupting residents' daily activities and preventing cars from travelling.
