South Africans were fearful after a tornado struck the KwaZulu-Natal province, and it was caught on video

Two men were in a car, and the clip shows one of them in the car and looking at the tornado

Netizens were worried about the weather, and some believed the weather was a representation of how bad things were in the country

KWAZULU-NATAL – A tornado hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and two men were caught on camera.

Two men record a tornado on video

@TrafficSA posted the video on their X account. The video shows a tornado travelling on the horizon. One of the passengers in the car looks and, as the rain is pouring, exclaims that it is a tornado. View the video here:

Netizens comment on destructive weather pattern

Some South Africans made jokes, while others remarked on how serious the weather had become.

Matana said:

"I can never see one and not think of Mandoza."

Siyabonga Ndlovu said:

"Unless you forget about other gods and repent to Jesus Christ, KZN is yet to see peace. I have said it."

Njabulo Cele-Zwane said:

"No wonder we are having such a bad storm."

Thabo said:

"He was scared. In the USA that thing can swirl cars in the air and land them wherever."

Prince Mmuimbi commented on the current weather patterns in the Eastern Cape, where there has been a flood and some erratic weather.

"They were making jokes at the Eastern Cape, stating it's a punishment from God to give ANC votes. Now the wheels are turning."

Johnnie Rocca_ZA said:

"Struggle heroes turning in their graves."

Heavy rains kill 7 in the Eastern Cape

In a similar article, Briefly News reported on the severe weather that struck the Eastern Cape.

Areas including Kariega, Gqeberha and Nelson Mandela Ba were hit, and in the process, seven people died from the heavy rains.

Roads were blocked, and cars were damaged. Authorities informed the country of the weather forecast for the following few days.

South Africans shared videos and images of the weather pattern, showing the roads flooded with rainwater.

