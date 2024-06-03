MK Party supporters attacked party co-founder Jabulani Khumalo's car outside the Johannesburg Court on Monday, 3 June

His security guards tried to get away but crashed in the attempt on the day he was supposed to appear before the Electoral Court

South Africans denounced the supporters' actions and called for swift justice and for the law to intervene

JOHANNESBURG – MK Party supported pelleted co-founder Jabulani Khumal's vehicle outside the Johannesburg High Court during his appearance.

Jabulani Khumalo's car attacked

@ewnreporter said the incident happened outside the Joburg Court on 3 June. Khumalo was supposed to appear before the Electoral Court after submitting an urgent application to have the MK Party president removed after Jacob Zuma had him dismissed.

Khumalo applied to have Msholozi removed and accused the Independent Electoral Commission of acting outside the scope of the Electoral Commission Act after it registered the former South African president Jacob Zuma. In the video, a group of MK supporters are gathered around a vehicle, and one of them angrily shouts,

"They drove into his car!"

The supporters are surrounded by the car and continually shout that Khumalo's security detail crashed into the car.

The caption claims that the supporters attacked Khumalo's securities, and they tried to escape. The second clip shows the moment of impact. The supporters continually shout,

"Don't you dare drive into that car!".

Immediately after, a white twin-cab bakkie suddenly speeds into the traffic, and the supporters hurl abuses at him after he crashes into the side of the stationary car. View the clip here:

South Africans angered by video

Netizens were angry at the event and slammed the MK party members.

LearnGrowReap said:

"Duduzile just reminding us what MK stands for: never disagree with Jacob or Duduzile. They are king and queen. Just bow. Never have any opinion that is different to the Zuma. Punch and throw things at people who disagree with the queen."

Not a PeacevOfficer said:

"Jabulani Khumalo must sue the MK party for this undemocratic action by unemployed MK thugs. This video will be used as exhibition A in the court of law."

Vuyo Mhlongo posted a picture of the bakkie's number plate.

"Find him," he said.

Khabako said:

"EFF Lite."

Lerato Phoko said:

"It reminds me of what happened to Khwezi when she went to court."

Jabulani Khumalo slams Duduzile Zuma in viral video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Jabulani Khumalo slammed Duduzile Zuma.

He railed against her activities in the party and claimed that she had undue influence over Zuma and the party's youth structures.

