The Electoral Court is expected to hear the urgent application Jabulani Khumalo filed to have MK president Jacob Zuma removed

The party expelled Khumalo earlier this year, and Zuma positioned himself as the leader of the MK Party

Khumalo has been battling to have Zuma removed, accusing him of unlawfully expelling him as the party's boss

Jabulani Khumalo is fighting to have Zuma removed as the MK leader. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The MK Party's former leader, Jabulani Khumalo, continues his legal battle against Jacob Zuma at the electoral court.

Electoral court to hear Khumalo's application

According to SABC News, the Electoral Court will hear Khumalo's urgent application on 3 June. Khumalo filed an application requesting that the court remove Jacob Zuma as the MK Party leader. Khumalo claimed that the Independent Electoral Commission acted outside the scope of the Electoral Commission Act when it recognised Msholozi as the MKP's president.

Khumalo also accused Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, of forging his signature on a document the party sent to the IEC, where he allegedly conceded his leadership to Zuma. The court's decision will affect the leadership of the party that received over 14% of the votes and 58 seats in the National Assembly after the 2024 general elections last week on 29 May.

South Africans shared different views

Netizens on Facebook discussed the implications of Khumalo's urgent application and the court's subsequent ruling.

Komane Joy Mabunda said:

"This is pointless. If Zuma leaves the MK Party, he will leave with his people and cause the downfall of the MK Party. He must think twice."

Vusi W Maseko said:

"He is taking chances. He is not interested in the existence of the MK Party. COPE is a good example of leadership squabbles."

SK Mhlongo said:

"MK belongs to Zuma. This party is successful because of Zuma. We know nothing about Khumalo."

Letsoapo Fobo said:

"Even if he wins, MKP won't recognise him, and they might convene a special congress and elect Zuma as MKP leader."

Jacob Zuma explains why he did not register the MK Party

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Zuma explained why he did not register the MK Party in his name.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Zuma explained that he did not want to raise eyebrows by using his name.

