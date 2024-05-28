Former President Jacob Zuma confirmed his involvement in discussions to establish the MK Party

He strategically distanced himself from its direct registration to avoid controversy.

Zuma said in this meeting, he revealed plans to have the party registered through three undisclosed individuals

Reitumetse Makwea is a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Pretoria, South Africa. She has three years of experience in political journalism, working with The Citizen News, where she covered a broad spectrum of political issues, from election campaigns to policy reforms.

Former President Jacob Zuma said he sent Jabulani Khumalo to register the MK Party. Images: Michele Spatari / AFP/Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Former President Jacob Zuma confirmed he sent Jabulani Khumalo, an ousted uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) member, to register the party.

Zuma noted that he could not register the party at the time because it would raise eyebrows.

Registration and name

Zuma confirmed his involvement in discussions regarding the registration of the MK Party.

Watch the video below:

The revelation sheds light on Zuma's strategic political manoeuvres and establishing a new political entity in the South African landscape.

Zuma, speaking from his residence in Nkandla, recounted a significant conversation he had within the walls of his home.

"Absolutely, I heard that discussion with him here in this house at Nkandla. I helped them tell them what I was doing to change this country. And I said I've chosen the MK Party, but because the MK is going to raise eyebrows to some people, I won't register it myself, I will register it through... There were three sitting next to me.

"So I said we'll use your name. We agreed so that people would not realise I was party to it because I was doing it underground, total underground. I did that and do not have to argue with somebody who did not even know what uMkhonto was.

"What we are talking about is papers are being written to the court to explain that day when he had to sign because I put him here and said why do you know now? Say it is your organisation."

Jabulani Khumalo's name used to register the party

The identity of the other two individuals tasked with the registration remains undisclosed, adding an element of intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

According to political analyst Arthur Shopola, the establishment of the MK Party marks a pivotal moment in South Africa's political evolution.

"As a former ANC leader, Zuma's endorsement of a new political entity raises questions about the future of the ANC and the broader implications for South African politics.

"The MK Party's alignment with Umkhonto we Sizwe's legacy is expected to resonate with certain factions within the ANC and the general populace, potentially altering the political landscape."

Speaking to Breifly News, Shopola said Zuma's strategic distancing from the registration process could be a calculated move to mitigate backlash and ensure the MK Party's successful inception.

The party's registration already raised eyebrows

South Africans argued that whether Zuma registered the party or not, it still raised eyebrows, with some noting that it was evident that he was behind it.

@Fit_Mandisa commented:

"Registered by you or not it’s already raised eyebrows"

@more_kgosi noted:

"Scammers are the ones who worry about eyebrows raised."

@ElphusMk said:

"Lol, their aim was to remove ANC."

Zuma won’t be SA president if MK Party wins

Briefly News previously reported that Zuma will never be the Head of State in the country again.

The Constitutional Court has ruled him ineligible to serve in parliament.

However, this decision does not affect his leadership role within the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News