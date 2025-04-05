‘Uthando N’esthembu’ Allegedly Gets Extra S8 Episodes, Fans Delighted

Uthando Nes'thembu has been keeping people on the edge of their seats, and there is even more reason to be excited

The reality TV show follows the life of Musa Mseleku and his wives as they try to live as a blended family

Viewers of Uthando Nes'thembu were buzzing soon after rumors circulated that they would be treated to more of the Mseleku family

Uthando Nes'thembu is a hit TV show in South Africa, and viewers want more. Fans of the reality show were already complaining that the show's latest season would soon come to an end.

Uthando Nes'thembu with full of hope after seeing some speculation about the current season. Musa Mseleku and his wives have amassed a fanbase after letting the public into their lives.

Uthando Nes'thembu allegedly gets more episodes

In a post by X personality @jabumcdonald, Mzansi Magic will reportedly keep Uthando Nes'thembu's latest season going for more episodes. Initially, the season was meant to have 21 episodes, but there would be seven more to make 31. See the post about Musa Mseleku's show below:

Uthando Nes'thembu's Musa Mseleku breaks down

Uthando Nes'thembu recently captured the audience after an emotional episode. People got to see what effect having multiple wives has had on Musa Mseleku. The popular polygamist recently added yet another wife to his family. This time he married a woman significantly younger than himself, and there was speculation about her lobola.

SA rejoices over Uthando Nes'thembu episodes

Many people commented on the post saying that they were delighted to see more of the Musa Mseleku family. People added their own suggestions for the direction in which they want the show to continue.

@nkhensani_Xx suggested:

"It'd also be nice to have a reunion but then this is a family, not a group of strangers that just gathered for a show🥹. Reunions might make them fall apart more."

@bonikhanz added:

"Definitely their last season."

@SimsMagubane said:

"Making up for the episodes where Mseleku kept crying🤭"

@Phehly added:

"Inject the Mseleku’s into my veins 🥹🥰"

@crazythatoo commented:

"They saw that we like the show, now they are going to chop and paste episodes like they did with the Thursday episode 🤦🏽‍♀️"

@Tumi_MissLekay cheered:

"👏 So the episodes were always there? They were just giving us what they thought we deserved and now they realize that we deserve it all?"

SA have heated debate on 'Uthando Nes'thembu'

Briefly News previously reported that one of Mzansi's most successful reality TV shows, Uthando Nesthembu, has been trending weekly ever since Season 8 commenced. Now, fans are expressing genuine concerns over the state of the family, with some suggesting the show should end if Musa Mseleku, the patriarch, wants to keep his family intact.

Over the last few episodes, wife number five has been introduced to the world, much to some of Musa Mseleku's wives' disapproval.

Social media users expressed frustration and heartbreak as they claimed to be witnessing the end of Musa Mseleku's family. Some people blame his past actions, saying they are now backfiring.

