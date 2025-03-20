South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku made headlines on social media recently

The reality TV star trended online after a picture of him crying on national TV was shared online

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Mseleku crying on national TV

Musa Mseleku cried on national TV. Image: Rogan Ward, @musamseleku

Source: UGC

Bathong! South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku left many netizens stunned when he cried on national TV during his recent episode on Uthando Nes'thembu.

An X user @joy_zelda posted a screenshot of Mseleku crying on national TV on her social media page, which sparked many mixed reactions from netizens.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Mseleku crying on TV

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Musa crying on TV during one of Uthando Nes'thembu's episodes. Here's what they had to say below:

@MelanieMol10 questioned:

"But why is he pushing the number 5 issue when he should be focusing on his health?"

@Seni_WaMboni said:

"It usually ends in tears for male supremacists. He will be strong."

@truly_vikki replied:

"He needs to slow down and rest. Its ok to accept that things have changed and adjust accordingly."

@fundazuky responded:

"He is putting pressure on himself, what's the hurry in this no 5, he must first look after his health."

@OletileMon wrote:

"This man is very manipulative Ijoo."

Netizens were stunned by Musa Mseleku crying on national TV. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

Viewers react to Mseleku not posting wife number 5

Meanwhile, Musa Mseleku introduced his fifth wife, but fans are not feeling her. People dragged him for not showing love to his fifth wife, who is in her 20s while flaunting his other wives.

Fans are curious why Musa rarely posts MaKhwela and if he even spends time with her as he does his other wives. Relationship expert and psychologist Paulsa Quinsee spoke to Briefly News about what Musa Mseleku and MaKhwela can do to strengthen their bond.

"Busy schedules and career demands can reduce our quality time together, causing couples to grow apart," she said. Seeing that this is a polygamous relationship, Musa has to make sure he equally divides his time spent with all of his wives.

Mpumelelo Mseleku slammed by viewers

Previously, Uthando Nes'thembu viewers weren't sugarcoating their thoughts about Mpumelelo Mseleku. The show has been charting trends since the premiere of Season 8. Fans couldn't help but notice that the family has been marred with controversy since Mseleku introduced his much-awaited fifth wife.

Many were not satisfied with how Mpumelelo addressed his father's wives. They accused him of being disrespectful, with others saying Mpumelelo was behaving like that because his father Musa Mseleku who was supposed to reprimand him treated him like a friend.

MaYeni stands her ground against Musa Mseleku and fellow wives

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nes'thembu is bringing the drama Mzansi signed up for. Fans have been divided over Mseleku's second wife Nokukhanya Yeni, popularly known as MaYeni.

Social media users are dishing their thoughts about MaYeni. The Uthando Nes'thembu star has been accused by fans of seemingly not caring about her husband Musa Mseleku's illness.

Source: Briefly News