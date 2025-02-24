South African polygamist Musa Mseleku has gushed over his wives in a recent Instagram post highlighting his love for them

Mseleku entered a polygamous marriage with MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo and he introduced a fifth wife

Netizens gushed over his recent Instagram posts, but they slammed the businessman for not showing love to his fifth wife

Popular Mzansi polygamist Musa Mseleku recently gushed over his wives in a recent post.

Polygamist Musa Mseleku paid tribute to his four wives. Image: @musamseleku

Musa Mseleku shows love to his wives

Businessman Musa Mseleku recently took to social media to praise his four wives MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo. He posted Instagram photos from their recent shoot, and he looked happy in all of the pictures.

Just recently when he was hospitalised while being hit with a stroke, his wives were by his side.

He took to social media to gush over them as they were holding his hand throughout the entire ordeal.

"Thank you to the wives for taking good care of me in the hospital. You paid a fortune for me and you did not ask even a single penny from me. I am humbled by your good gesture. Now I know that I am truly blessed to have you."

Polygamist Musa Mseleku gushed over his four wives. Image: musamseleku

Viewers react to Mseleku not posting wife number 5

Musa recently introduced his fifth wife but fans are not feeling her. People dragged him for not showing love to his fifth wife who is in her 20s, while flaunting his other wives.

Other fans are against his decision to introduce another woman in the mix.

thandonk234 stated:

"You look happier with 3 and 4. (MaNgwabe is the girl that you just can't get over, no matter how much nonsense she gives you.)"

sebelicious_m said:

"Number 5 is not in the pictures. 'Uthando Nesthembu' just had to entertain us, hence the paid actress pretending to be wife number 5."

mabongi.shange shared:

"No. The decision to take wife number 5 is destroying his family. The worst part is that she is very young and when she arrived, Musa was already sick. This man is calling for his problems to come to him."

nonkululeko___ntshangase lashed:

"No, but, I must say, this issue with Cocomelon is straight up bull. Musa was doing just fine with his four wives. The other girl was fine with just being his girlfriend, nothing more serious. Musa is going to lose so much more just because he is stubborn."

xolisisel argued:

"This thing of wife number five is nonsense. As a viewer of the show, I am very disappointed. She is also friends with your daughter, even though she is denying it." l

xolisile4813 exclaimed:

"MaKhumalo of the country!"

gee_rankhumise asked:

"Has anyone else noticed that he has not posted uSamke? I wonder do your kids still respect you the same way ngo wife we 2000."

How Musa is tied to wife number 5's mother

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku shocked people after he revealed a personal detail about his fifth wife.

In Season 8 of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku finally introduced his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela. He said he went to school with her mother.

