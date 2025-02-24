A hilarious man had social media in stitches with his wise, yet ridiculous advice, telling women with multiple kids to hide their eldest child until after marriage

Marriage is a big step, and for single parents, introducing kids from a previous relationship can be tricky, but one social media user took this dilemma to another level, offering an absurdly funny solution that had social media users rolling on the floor with laughter.

The man, TokTok user @siphesihlemusic looked serious looking into the camera and sharing his golden advice for single mothers with multiple kids.

The guy shares the secret to getting married with kids

In the clip, @siphesihlemusic jokes that if a woman has three children, she must tell the new man in her life she only has two, conveniently hiding the firstborn. He adds that, no matter how much the child looks like her, she should never confess to being the mother until after he has married her.

To back up his outrageous advice, he even provides ready-made excuses. He suggests that the woman should say the child belongs to her late sister, who tragically passed away in a car accident while travelling to some village in the Eastern Cape. Alternatively, she could claim the child was her sister's, who got married and left, and because she's a caring person, she took them in.

Mzansi finds the man hilarious

Viewers were left in stitches, with many saying they heard the message loud and clear. Some jokingly promised to follow his advice, while others declared they were starting to follow him purely for his comedic genius.

Many admitted they had replayed the clip multiple times because it was too funny, His ability to mix humour with a straight-face delivery made him an instant favourite among TikTok users.

User @Nandie-dlamini-kaNgoma said:

"I'm taking this advice cz ndina 2."

User @ZimmyBoo🥰🥺 added:

"I have found my new home.. Mandi un pack(e) bags zam🥰🥰."

User @Akonafali said:

"Infact kwale i 2 ndinayo ayoyam andiyazi (even these two that I have I don't know them)😂😂."

User @shani_metanoia commented:

"Exactly there’s no need to have your kids meeting all these men…I’m engaged but this man has never met my son in 3 years of knowing him but kona he funds everything."

User @ThandoMadlala shared:

"I’m not Xhosa but I heard and understood 💯best advice I’ve ever heard 🤞🏽😂😂."

User @'lani06 added:

"🤣🤣Your Presidency."

