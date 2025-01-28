A local man shared a hilarious story about how his uncles mistook the likes on his social media for money, leading to high expectations

The gent was at a family gathering with friends and his family members when the clip of him sharing the funny story was captured and later shared on TikTok

The clip left social media users in stitches, with many praising his humour and traditional attire

A man shared that he tried to convince his uncles that his millions of social media likes were not rands that he had. Image: loyiso_siyo

A humorous story about family members that was captured at a Xhosa traditional ceremony went viral after it was shared on TikTok.

Social media user @lonwabo_siyo recounted a funny misunderstanding where his uncles mistook his TikTok likes for millions of rands, much to the amusement of his friends and followers.

The uncles think their nephew is a multi-millionare

In the video #lonwabo_siyo is seen outside a house, dressed beautifully in traditional Xhosa umbhaco attire, laughing with Chulumanco and some of their friends, recalling the incident. He explains that his uncles noticed that he had over 5M likes on TikTok and assumed that he had over R5M rands.

The uncles began asking that he keep the millions and give them the side money to share. Despite attempts to explain that likes weren't money, the uncles wouldn't believe him.

Watch the rest of the video below:

Mzansi loves the man's uncles

The clip quickly gained traction on the video streaming platform, with users loving the TikTok user's storytelling and natural humour. Many praised his creativity and expressed how much they enjoyed his content and some shared could relate to the post.

A man shared how his family mistakenly thought he had many after seeing his social media. Image: @lonwabo_siyo

User @Bun2Joseph said:

"Nothing is broken bantase iyeza (it is coming)💰 andingelili Thix (my God, I'd cry)."

User @Pumeza T shared"

"5 Million is 5 million wethu, 😂😂😂😂 noba zi likes okusalayo (even if it;s likes) it’s 5 million."

User @Nosie added:

"Lonwabo is such a vibe..his a blessing kule (in this) family."

User @portia commented:

"Mina (please) give me R5000 only kule (on your) 5M😂🤣."

User @Tabs🥰 added:

"Oh yhini Lonwabo standwa (my love) just receive wena. May your millions locate u shlobo sam."

User @mida-wam said:

"No man, Lonwabo is HANDSOME. He is really good looking tjo🥺🥺."

