A brave woman shared how her father's family allegedly poisoned him and hired a hitman to kill her mom

The lady thanked God that she and her mother were still alive, having survived a lot of family drama

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing words of kindness

A lady shared unbelievable family drama. Images: @zamajola_1

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she and her mother survived their family drama.

According to @zamajola_1, her father was allegedly poisoned by his family and a week after his funeral, the same family hired a hitman to kill her mother but by the grace of God that did not happen.

The hitman allegedly told them that he was sent to kill the mother and wanted a monetary reward instead, ending up not killing the mom. Later, it was discovered that the hitman was the son of the lady's late father's elder brother.

"Life didn't end when my dad got poisoned by his own family. A week after his funeral, they hired inkabi to kill my mom, which he didn't, he ended up confessing and demanded money. We later found out inkabi is my dad's elder brother's son."

Woman shares how her mom survived hitman hired by family

Netizens comfort the woman

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness.

@Pearls expressed:

"I’m so sorry❤️. My mom was also poisoned by family during a family dinner, luckily she survived. One of the cousins told her she was asked to put it in her food. We stopped eating at family gatherings."

@finky289 commented:

"Sounds like a movie 😭😭I guess people got real problems ❤️. Hope you doing well ❤️."

@Nthati shared:

"😔 Askies mama. May God protect you always 🙌."

@Bianca said:

"Love & light ❤️."

Source: Briefly News