South Africans shared their desire for no family drama when a woman shared that she knew a man without aunts, uncles or cousins.

@pallnandi added extra information and noted that this was because both of his parents were the "only child"

Mzansi wished they didn't have any family drama, but many also stated that they would be bored without any siblings

South Africans couldn't contain their envy of a man without aunts, uncles or cousins because his parents were the only children in the house.

@pallnandi shared her findings with the world on Twitter, where peeps expressed their desire to be in the same situation. However, some took the tweet with a grain of salt and thought differently about it.

No drama in the household

Growing up as an only child means that sibling drama won't be a thing to worry about. That desirable trait is what folks discussed the most. On the other side of the coin, people pointed out that it would be very lonely to grow up without anyone else to play with and talk to.

Peeps shared many thoughts about the interesting topic. See the responses below:

@selwyn7mojapelo said:

"No one to bewitch your children "

@MissMsaneli mentioned:

"My mom was the only child. I have zero aunties and uncles. And it is not fun, I am telling you."

@ProlificRythms posted:

@VegaBenz commented:

"They must be flourishing in life cause imagine the toxicity, witches and jealousy they escaped "

@BuhleMoh said:

"Does he have a lot of money? They are usually monied."

@Kuye81 shared:

@KyleNeuman5 asked:

"Are these people Western or African? Because if they are African it's impossible not to have aunts and uncles."

@DuchessN mentioned:

"Mind you, both my parents were only kids from their parents, respectively, and they both passed on and yoh… It’s hectic!"

