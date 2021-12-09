Deep in the rural area of Luphandlasi in Flagstaff, six years ago, a teenage mom gave birth to a child with no arms

Vuyokazi, little Nkosiphile Qhasekhaya's mother told Briefly News how her life changed from that day onwards

Now, Nkosiphile needs to be taken care of and be watched all day as his disability poses a host of challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By Akhona Mongameli - Freelance Journalist

At present, the youngster cannot eat or bath by himself.

Nkosiphile Qhasekhaya was born without arms and his mom has no idea what went wrong. They have been struggling to survive ever since. Photo credit: Supplied.

Source: UGC

His 24-year-old mom said she cannot look for employment because she has to take care of her armless son 24/7.

"It is hard to even go get a job. I fear for my child’s life," the heartbroken mom said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to medical experts, Nkosiphile's disability was caused by a congenital limb defect, which they say is a rare condition.

Speaking to the bubbly child, Nkosiphile said it's hard to play with other kids, like to run around and play cars on the ground like all kids do. But he sounded happy and said all he wants is to be able to go to school and not be mocked by other kids.

Vuyokazi, who lives in a one bedroom mud hut, said being unemployed and living on a disability grant has been difficult. The single mother fears her mud home might not last this summer, which will leave them out in the cold. Another challenge is living without electricity but even in the face of severe adversity, Vuyokazi hopes for a better tomorrow, for her and Nkosiphile.

Farmer without arms, raised by single mom inspires SA with success

There is hope for little Nkosiphile to have a bright future and Briefly News previously reported on a story that proves it.

A South African farmer named Sibusiso Mogale from Mpumalanga has defied all odds as he is enjoying the fruits of his toil even though he has a severe disability - he too was born without arms.

According to a post shared on social media by Kasi Economy on Twitter, Mogale is a farmer based in Mpumalanga and was born without both hands. It should be mentioned that he was raised by an unemployed mother when his father was jailed and they had to relocate to another province to find a means of living.

Source: Briefly.co.za