Haibo: Heavy K's Ex Wife Calls Him a Deadbeat Dad in Explosive Posts

Heavy K's ex wife has accused him of being a dead beat dad because he's allegedly not taking care of his kids

Ntombi slammed the music producer for failing to provide for their disabled son who needs a wheelchair

She penned lengthy posts describing all the wrong things that Heavy K has done and alleged he didn't even buy them warm clothes in winter

Heavy K's ex bae has slammed him for allegedly being a dead beat dad. Ntombi took to social media to open up about her co-parenting relationship with the music producer.

Heavy K's ex wife claims he is a deadbeat dad. Image: @ntombi_reloaded01, @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

She said the popular club DJ doesn't pay enough money to maintain their children. She also accused the star of not taking care of their six-year-old disabled son.

Ntombi took to Instagram and penned lengthy posts about how she's been battling to get the DJ to support her financially. She even accused Heavy K of failing to but his kids warm clothes this past winter.

According to ZAlebs, Ntombi shared that the R5 000 that Heavy K forks out every month is just not enough because their oldest kid has special needs.

Peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the posts. Check some of their comments below:

duckwannabe said:

"This is heartbreaking, strength to you, Mommy. I can relate to your pain very well."

beautycloset_sa said:

"Haai man so some of these men we see in these streets look like humans but are not aai."

lucinda.mohale commented:

"Eish I'm so sorry ma."

amizie_g wrote:

"No man, how can he do that?"

po.rtia5915 said:

"@heavykdrumboss support'a bana sis man."

lynette_booysen_ added:

"Love and light to you and your precious babies mama ,this too shall pass! May God shower with all the strength and love you need right now."

Source: Briefly.co.za