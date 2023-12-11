Zahara's family allegedly claims that one of their own poisoned the singer

The incident reportedly happened days after her lobola celebration, where Zahara was allegedly done dirty by a close relative

Mzansi continues to send prayers to Zahara, hoping she makes a successful recovery

A close family member of Zahara reportedly revealed that the singer was poisoned, which led to her critical condition and hospital stay. Images: zaharasa

Zahara's family has allegedly opened up about the singer's condition. It's reported that the Loliwe hitmaker was poisoned by a family member just days after or during her lobola negotiations. Moreover, the family also believes that the singer singer was bewitched by her family, which led to her hospital stay.

Zahara's family allegedly discloses details of singer's condition

According to ZiMoja, a close family member opened up about what may have led to the singer's health complications and ultimate hospital stay.

The source allegedly revealed that they suspect that Zahara was poisoned by one of her close relatives, supposedly at her lobola celebration.

Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba, had just paid off lobola for his bride, and their families came together to celebrate. However, just days after the festivities, the Umthwalo singer was sent to the hospital.

"A relative must have gotten upset after hearing that the Xaba family had returned to pay off the outstanding amount for lobola. We suspect that Zahara was either poisoned or muthi was put into her drink."

Mzansi reacts to Zahara's unresponsive state

Netizens are beside themselves in worry after hearing of Zahara's worsening condition. The singer is reportedly unresponsive and would possibly require a liver transplant:

DialeAbel said:

"May She overcome this episode of her life. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

willy_wamka wrote:

"Thoughts and prayers to her and her family and the country. I hope she makes it out alive and stronger."

black_lovero posted:

"Terrible news. Will be praying for her."

jabs_unfiltered was devastated:

"Hawu, kani what really happened to Zahara to land her in this state? This is truly sad."

Zahara's sisters allegedly misuse her money

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details surrounding the allegations made towards Zahara's sisters about misusing her money on shopping sprees.

It's reported that the Loliwe singer's fiancé Mpho Xaba, sent her sisters packing after they used her bank cards to buy fake designer bags.

