Zahara's fiancé reportedly sent her two sisters packing for misusing the singer's bank cards despite mounting medical bills

An insider shared the scoop about the family's squabbles while Zahara is fighting for her life in hospital

The family is currently dealing with Zahara's deteriorating health and she is currently hospitalised due to liver complications

Zahara's sisters Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana are said to have been shown the door by the singer's fiancé, Mpho Xaba.

Zahara's fiancé evicts her sisters

The alleged eviction from the house in Johannesburg comes after the sisters went on a shopping spree using Zahara's bank cards.

This reckless spending reportedly happened even though the family is struggling to keep up with medical bills for Zahara's liver issues.

Zahara's sisters splurge on fake brands

An insider spilled the tea about the sisters to ZiMoja. The source said the two sisters recklessly swiped the cards while their sister lay in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

It is believed that Lumka and Bandezwa went to Small Street in downtown Jozi where they bought fake Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Diesel, items and other brands. According to the source, the duo also got some cheap makeup.

SA discuss Zahara's family feud

The public is closely watching the family feud unfold and many bashed the sisters for being heartless.

Yonela Lawula posted:

"I don't see anything wrong with that, my sisters can also use my card even if I am sick."

Ntsindiso Gontsi mentioned:

"Maybe they got authority from Zahara as she once said she is the breadwinner."

Thapelo Mkhonto shared:

"Some people are heartless and evil. I remember a certain lady in Soweto who was made to transfer her pension fund to her younger sister while she was still gravely ill. When she recovered she found that her money was used to buy a Hyundai Tucson."

Lindiwe Mkize said::

"Heartless and greedy behaviour."

Puleng Seitshiro added:

"In short that is fraud and should be charged for fraudulent shopping."

