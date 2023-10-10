A big spender went on a grocery shopping spree that filled up three big trolleys and flexed on social media

His TikTok video caught netizens' attention but what he said caught many South Africans off guard

The man proudly mentioned that people with degrees can't shop like him and the statement didn't land well with many people

A man showed off his groceries in three trolleys. Image: @djcoachrsa

A man decided to show off his epic grocery haul. I mean, the guy loaded up not one, not two, but three massive shopping trolleys.

He flexed his buying power on his TikTok account @djcoachrsa, and it stopped people scrolling on their timelines.

Grocery shopping without list

The words that came out of his mouth had viewers scratching their heads. He declared that people with fancy degrees couldn't shop like him.

Turns out, he has stopped using a shopping list and he just strolls through the store, grabbing whatever he likes.

Grocery video trends on TikTok

He captioned the video with these inspiring words: "Poverty ends with our generation."

The TikTok clip gained traction, racking up an impressive 256,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Grocery shopper offends netizens

People didn't appreciate the guy dragging people with degrees and looking down on the money they earned.

Read some of the comments below:

@tshepiso_sehlabo commented:

"One thing about these people is they’ll always refer to degrees because they are insecure that they don’t have them."

@KagisoM asked:

"Isn't it possible to buy your groceries in peace and not mention what a degree can not do? "

@nthabeleng_17 posted:

"Please let's respect people's hustle, others have education as their only option."

@user6217523324084 wrote:

"He knows the power of a degree. It's just a defensive mechanism to make him feel better."

@msonor6 said:

"We buy that, we just don't post before we pay."

@shirleyzenezdludlu asked:

"Mara degrees do this every month or am I wrong?"

@zamazamisa1 commented:

"Why are degrees catching fire, ingenaphi kwi grocery" Hayi side eye my guy. "

@Kagiso101 noted:

"This grocery can buy someone's boyfriend's Polo Vivo."

