Parents naturally want the best possible care for their children in their absence, and this extends to ensuring a responsible and level-headed adult oversees nanny duties. However, a US mother faced criticism for what many considered "unreasonable" demands when she posted a babysitter job ad on Facebook.

Normal people want someone who is good with children, has experience, is trustworthy, of sober habits and sometimes even a CPR course, but this woman was next level.

Mom searches for nanny with Master’s degree

In addition to outlining the job requirements and expected tasks of the nanny, she offered a rate of $200 per week, which translates to approximately R3,800 in South African Rand, or less than R800 per day.

While some might argue that it's better than nothing, it's essential to consider that in the United States, the minimum wage stands at $7.25 per hour, roughly equivalent to R140. The mom, who goes by the name Tammy, set forth strict criteria for her ideal candidate, including proficiency in cooking and housekeeping, holding a Master's Degree, and having no presence on social media platforms.

Furthermore, individuals with tattoos or piercings need not apply. On the flip side, if you possess your transportation and are willing to manage all of Tammy's errands, you might stand a chance.

And let's not forget, she has four children who require care from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend duties thrown into the mix.

Social media goes to town over this nanny ad

People could not believe their eyes. These requests were a tad over the top, even if the pay was good… and it isn’t. The nanny ad has gone viral.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@KhumaloDanica said:

“She should raise them herself then.”

@donnygbuckets asked:

“Now why would someone with a master’s degree and 5 professional references be working for less than minimum wage?”

@relativeread sarcastically said:

“6 hours per day, $200 for the full week, that’s $6.67/hr. I can see all the master’s grads lining up for this job.”

@BracketNky was shook:

“I don’t care about the requests. I care about the $200 a week for a full time job”

South African woman goes to America to au pair, matches with the wrong family, tells her horror story

In related news, Briefly News reported that au pairing abroad seems like the dream for a lot of people, but the grass isn't always greener on the other side. This poor woman got matched with the wrong family and ended up living in a movie scene for three long weeks.

Families who employ au pairs from other countries are generally very wealthy. While it seems to be a great experience for most, this lady became that rare statistic whose experience was a horror story.

TikTok user @rebotile85 landed in the US and ended up with the wrong family, and it was downhill from there. Being stuck in a house with another au pair, looking after three-year-old twins who were not allowed to eat solids, only puree baby food, was a wild ride.

