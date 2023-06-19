This woman went to au pair in America and was matched with a family that had her tripping

TikTok user @rebotile85 shared that the mother wouldn't let her three-year-old twins eat solids and had three au pairs to look after them

People were blown away by the story, feeling sorry for the children as the mom clearly paid them no attention

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Au pairing abroad seems like the dream for a lot of people, but the grass isn't always greener on the other side. This poor woman got matched with the wrong family and ended up living in a movie scene for three long weeks.

The woman shared that the mother wouldn’t let her three-year-old twins eat solids and had three au pairs to look after them. Image: TikTok / @rebotile85

Source: TikTok

Families who employ au pairs from other countries are generally very wealthy. While it seems to be a great experience for most, this lady became that rare statistic whose experience was a horror story.

Mzansi woman tells the strange things that happened to her au pairing abroad

TikTok user @rebotile85 landed in the US and ended up with the wrong family, and it was downhill from there. Being stuck in a house with another au pair, looking after three-year-old twins who were not allowed to eat solids, only puree baby food, was a wild ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The woman couldn't believe someone needed two weekday au pairs and one for the weekend just to look after two small children, and that is just one of the mind-blowing factors of the wild situation.

Hear her full story in the video below:

Mzansi people could not believe what they were hearing

People let the good sis know that she did the right thing by feeding those poor children proper food. This video just solidified the belief that the super-rich does some strange things.

Read some of the comments:

Helen Rita Waller said:

“Lady is right. the kids were hungry. Africans are no fuss. they are practical and knowledgeable about child care. African lady helped me with my kids.”

Thandie Lelimo laughed:

“What if they were allergic to the things you cooked for them???”

Charlotte Smith felt for the poor kids:

“It sounds like the employer never spends time with her children ”

Sanet Janssen was shocked:

“Haibo! Three years and eating Purity wow.”

Girl cries as baby brother rejects her, refuses to be carried: "Not easy to handle rejection"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a mother has shared a video showing the moment her daughter started crying just because her baby brother would not allow her to carry him.

The woman, @chinweyndu, said that the baby loves the girl's younger sibling better. The video reinforces this.

As the daughter stretches her hands towards him with tears in her eyes, the kid refuses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News