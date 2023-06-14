This sweet boy wasted no time digging into his breakfast, and it had people chuckling

TikTok user @tusaiweyana shared the video showing one of her boys who ate before prayer was even done

People understood where the little man was coming from, morning hunger is a real thing that waits for nothing

Children are just the purest level of sweetness and honesty! This little man was clearly hungry and had no time to wait for the prayer to be over before tucking into his porridge.

Source: TikTok

Sometimes we just need to take a step back and take in every moment when being around kids. Their sweet energy will have you looking at the world in a totally different way.

TikTok user @tusaiweyana shared the video showing one of her boys who just couldn’t wait to eat his breakfast. While all of his friends were praying, he was eating, and his pure innocents saw nothing wrong with it.

This video is too precious and shows us the raw pureness of s child. Take a look at the cute moment, he didn’t understand why people were focusing on him, lol:

People laugh over the adorably honest moment

The video had hearts growing one size bigger. People totally understand where the little guy was coming from and laughed at what he did as it is something many wish they could sometimes do too. The child was hungry!

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

Winter_scarlett joked:

“Finally found one of my sons Daddy is very proud of my boy. Ask for some more”

Karen Etule Etule laughed:

“He said I ain’t got time for this.”

Sandi-Leigh loved it:

“Awwww man, kids are so innocent ❤”

IzwiwaTau was finished:

“when it comes to food, we don't play.”

Luca.vs.Tay93 said:

“That baby must’ve been hungry he said he aint have time for nothing today”

