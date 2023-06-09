This mom wasted no time in making sure that her baby boy ate his food with no fussing about

TikTok user @kenbearded shared a video of his 5-month-old baby boy getting fed by the hand of his mom

Some people were not happy about the method, while others chipped in, asking for tips

Sometimes getting your baby to eat is one of the hardest parts of parenting. This little champion devoured the pap that his mom was shovelling into her mouth using her hand.

Source: TikTok

You are either blessed with a child who eats everything or cursed with a picky eater. This mom looks as if she has won the jackpot in terms of the baby’s eating.

TikTok video show chilled baby eating lumps of pap from mom’s hand

If there ever was a poster baby for messy eating, this bub would be it! Take a look:

Social media users have questions about the feeding method

People were defeated by the video. Some couldn’t understand why the mother was feeding bub like that, while others just laughed at the questionable moment.

Read some of the comments:

Sibongile Hlatshw843 was shook:

“Why’s she doing that ”

BabyNalah can’t do this:

“Lol can never be me.”

YaYa’s Clan joked:

“About to have the best sleep of his life.”

mama mama_bray17 shared:

“African grandparents, you choose porridge or death lol this is one of the survival skills we were taught as kids”

refilwemokoena259 wanted tips:

“I need tutorials on this for my son ”

Source: Briefly News