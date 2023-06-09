An adorable video shows how an adorable baby tried his best to not eat cake after explicit instructions that he shouldn't

The kid sat patiently but showed clear signs that he wanted a bite of the yummy cake, and people were amused

Many people thought it was hilarious after seeing how the child understood everything he was told not to do

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A cute baby was left alone with the cake. One creator also wanted to do a challenge where people check to see if they have obedient children.

A TikTok video made a child sit through the temptation of not eating cake. Image: @mandycareswa

Source: TikTok

The video of the adorable baby struggling with the challenge got thousands of likes. Online users were gushing over the cute video in the comments.

Cute baby shows discipline in TikTok cake challenge

@mandycareswa posted a video where he told the baby not to eat a delicious-looking piece of cake. In the video, the baby was left alone, and he did his best to follow instructions. Watch the video below to see him resist:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans gush over obedient baby in TikTok video

People love to see adults have some interactions with babies. Many people noted that they were surprised that the kid seemed to understand everything he was told.

user4968118722366 commented:

"The fact that you borrowed him for this challenge."

Evans Muswadzi said:

"He's literally praying, 'Lord deliver us from evil and lead us not into temptation.'"

Dintle Pertunia Mofokeng added:

"Why did you leave for so long, now we are scared on his behalf."

Nelile Ngwenya asked:

"Haibo isn't he too young to take instructions hle? So adorable."

Nway&Shayan gushed:

"Aawww he’s so cute."

NtokozoMthembu joked:

"Mouth-watering."

Lady tells white kid to fetch broom in isiXhosa after mess, SA in tears

Briefly News previously reported that a video on TikTok showed one lady disciplining a toddler. The video amused people as the white lady spoke in isiXhosa to a white kid.

The clip left many people gushing as the toddler quickly did what the lady wanted. Many people thought the interaction was sweet.

A TikTok by @anellevoyi101 shows a little kid being told off for always being messy. In the video, the kid looks guilty as he gets told that he always misplaces everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News