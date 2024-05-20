Who is Matt Walsh's wife? Meet Alissa Walsh, his better half

Alissa Walsh is a consultant gastroenterologist and is widely known as Matt Walsh's wife. Matt Walsh is an American political activist, blogger, author, podcaster, and journalist. Discover lesser-known facts about their relationship including how they met.

Alissa Walsh posing with her husband and daughter by the roadside (L). Matt Walsh's wife wearing a blue denim jacket (R). Photo: @mattwalshblog, @hometown on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Alissa Walsh rose to stardom following her marriage to the American podcaster and political activist Matt Walsh. The two have been married since 2011, and they share six children. Beyond her marriage to Matt, there are interesting details to uncover Matt Walsh's wife.

Profile summary

Full name Alissa Ann Linnemann Walsh Gender Female Place of birth Whites Creek, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Matt Walsh Children 6 Profession Gastroenterologist Social media X (Twitter)

How old is Matt Walsh's wife?

Alissa Ann Walsh's age is unknown. She was born in Whites Creek, Tennessee, United States of America. Her maiden name is Linnemann.

What does Alissa Walsh do?

She is a consultant gastroenterologist. She provides care for patients with gastrointestinal conditions at the Oxford unit. She also manages a clinic in Nashville. She came into the limelight following her marriage to Matt Walsh.

Top-5 facts about Alissa Walsh. Photo: @mattwalshblog on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Matt Walsh meet his wife?

The American journalist said in an interview with the Iced Coffee Hour that he met his wife on eHarmony, a dating site and app designed to help people find real love based on compatibility. He later proposed to her after six months of dating.

I met my wife on eHarmony, actually. She was the first one I met on the site. We talked on the phone for several weeks, and then we went on our first date. Two hours into the conversation, I knew I wanted to marry her, and I proposed to her six months later.

How did Matt Walsh propose to his wife?

The American journalist said in an interview that he proposed to his wife at a beach. He planted a ring inside a shell, took his wife to the spot, and asked her to pick up the shell. That is what the American blogger did, but his wife knew that he was going to propose to her the moment he took her to the beach.

The way that I proposed to her was…I had this whole idea; I think it is pretty good. What I was going to do was take a shell; we lived near the beach at the time. I wanted to…I was to take the ring and plant it in a shell on a beach, and I was going to take her to the beach; we would be walking along, and then I would say, 'Look at that, she should pick it up, and she would open, and there would be a ring in it..and we did it, and I found out later that she had it all figured out.

When did Matt Walsh marry his wife?

Alissa Ann Walsh and Matt Walsh got married in 2011. In the aforementioned interview, he said that he knew he wanted to be with Alissa because she believed in him and his dreams and to him, that was a big thing.

A woman who believes in you and your dreams is a big thing. That is one of the things I noticed with my wife when I met her as I was working…I had dated people in the past, and I'd always talked about what I wanted to do, and they kind of laughed at it. I met Alissa, and she was like, 'This is what you should be doing. She believed in that, and that meant a lot to me.

According to a Facebook post which Matt Walsh shared on 29 October 2016, during their fifth anniversary, he praised his wife for always being supportive and believing in him. He also credited his wife for how far he has come.

She was already the most loving and compassionate person I had ever met, and now even more so. She finds great joy in existence, which is good because I sometimes get too weighed down by the stresses of life…And she believes and has always believed in me…I don't know where I would be if our paths hadn't crossed, but I know it wouldn't be anywhere quite so awesome as here. So, I thank God they did. And I can't wait to see where this path takes us next.

Matt Walsh's kids

Alissa Walsh and her husband, Matt Walsh posing for a selfie (L). The two posing inside a building (R). Photo: @alissawalsh21 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The American podcaster has six children, including two sets of twins with his wife. Alissa Ann Walsh (née Linnemann) revealed in a tweet that she had seven miscarriages.

I've had 7 miscarriages. Let's have a discussion instead of being ignorant, Alex. We mourned each child and remember them on their conception and due dates, and have named each child. They are our children, not fetuses.

The two welcomed their first set of twins in 2013. In 2017, they had a son, Jeremiah. They had their second set of twins on 16 January 2023, and the American journalist shared a photo of the twins on his Instagram. Matt Walsh's family lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America.

Alissa Walsh's profiles

The gastroenterologist is available on X (Twitter) and has over 144,000 followers as of 20 May 2024. She also has an Instagram account, but it is set to private.

Matt Walsh's wife, Alissa Walsh, has been by her husband's side since they first met through a dating site. Her husband is a successful journalist, podcaster, political activist, and writer. The two share six children, including two sets of twins.

