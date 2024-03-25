Elise Finch was an American television meteorologist, journalist, reporter, and media personality. She has been widely recognised for her work with WCBS-TV in New York City since 2007. She formerly worked as an anchor and reporter for numerous CBS, FOX, NBC and ABC affiliates. Elise Finch passed away at a hospital in New York City on 16 July 2023. What was Elise Finch's cause of death?

Elise Finch in a black outfit (L). Elise holding a microphone (R). Photo: @DerekIsNormal on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elise Finch was an Emmy-winning meteorologist for CBS New York affiliate WCBS-TV for a long time. On 16 July 2023, the heartbreaking news of Elise Finch’s death left her fans and loved ones in deep shock and disbelief. As news of her untimely demise spreads, speculation and curiosity arise, leading many to inquire about Elise Finch's cause of death.

Elise Finch's profile summary

Full name Elise Dione Finch Henriques Gender Female Date of birth 24 February 1972 Date of death 16 July 2023 Age at the time of death 51 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, United States Place of death New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father James Finch Mother Charlette Finch Relationship status Married Husband Graig Henriques Children 1 Education Georgetown University, BS,: Syracuse University, MScBJ; Mississippi State University Profession Meteorologist, journalist, reporter, media personality

Who was Elise Finch?

The Emmy-winning CBS New York meteorologist was born Elise Dione Finch Henriques on 24 February 1972 in Mount Vernon, New York, United States of America, where she grew up. Her parents are James Finch and Charlette Finch. She was an American national of African-American heritage. The meteorologist grew up alongside her sister, Kiya Finch-Roberts.

Educational background

The journalist completed her high school education at Mount Vernon High School in her hometown. She later attended Georgetown University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. She also obtained a Master of Science in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and a seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.

Top five fast facts about Elise Finch. Photo: @DerekIsNormal on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elise Finch’s career

Elise began her television broadcasting career at E! Entertainment Television, where she worked as a production coordinator for special projects and live events from 1995 to 1997. She joined the WCBS team in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and remained with the network for an impressive 16 years.

Before joining CBS New York, she worked at NBC, where she served as a meteorologist for the Early Today Show, MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus. Before that, she worked as an anchor and reporter at CBS and Fox affiliates in Youngstown, Ohio, and the ABC affiliate in Austin, Minnesota.

What happened to Elise Finch?

The renowned meteorologist passed away on 16 July 2023 at a hospital in New York City. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. The CBS meteorologist Elise Finch’s cause of death is yet to be revealed, according to WCBS’s statement.

Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS.

Elise Finch’s funeral was held on 25 July 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. Her family, friends, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and colleagues spoke during the services, recalling her love of music, nicknames and more. Finch is survived by her daughter Grace and husband Graig Henriques.

Elise Finch’s sister Kiya shared a quote to remember Elise by, one they both kept on their phones:

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to dance in the rain.

Elise Finch at the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon 100th Anniversary Gala at the Rye Town Hilton on 24 March 2012 in Rye Brook, New York. Photo: Paul Zimmerman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who was Elise Finch’s husband?

The American journalist married Graig Henriques, a professional photographer at WCBS-TV, for nearly ten years. The pair tied the knot in 2013 in a beautiful ceremony at Untermyer Gardens. Three years later, they welcomed their firstborn daughter named, Grace.

What did Elise Finch die of?

The CBS meteorologist Elise Finch's cause of death remains undisclosed, but she passed away while in the hospital, according to an obituary posted by CBS New York.

Did Elise Finch die of a heart attack?

The American journalist reportedly died of a heart attack, but the family is yet to confirm.

How old is Elise Finch's daughter Grace?

Elise Finch's daughter, Grace, is 7 years old as of 2024. She was born in 2016.

Elise Finch was an American television meteorologist, journalist, reporter, and media personality. She was widely recognised for her work with WCBS-TV New York City since 2007. She died on 6 July 2023. Elise Finch's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

READ ALSO: George Edward Foreman's net worth: From rags to riches

Briefly.co.za published an article about Edward Foreman's net worth. He is a retired professional boxer, author, businessman and minister. She is known for her thriving basketball career and championing LGBTQ+ rights among professional athletes. She is the first gay athlete to sign a brand endorsement deal with Nike.

George Edward Foreman's story gives meaning to the old age phrase, from grass to grace. He hails from a humble background and worked her way to the top ranks as one of the richest boxers. Ironically, he made a comeback in 38 to set a record as the oldest world heavyweight champion.

Source: Briefly News