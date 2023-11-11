Ginger Zee's salary, GMA, net worth, assets, ethnicity, personal life

Ginger Zee is an American television personality and meteorologist famous for weather forecasting on ABC's Good Morning America. She crossed paths with her husband, Ben Aaron, a broadcast journalist, at a work event. Ginger and her husband are parents to 7-year-old Adrian and 5-year-old Miles. Given the success of her career, what is Ginger Zee's salary?

Ginger earns an annual salary of $500,000 from being Good Morning America's chief meteorologist. She has a net worth estimated at approximately $2.5 million from her career as a weather forecaster and author.

Ginger Zee's profile summary and bio

Full name Ginger Renee Zuidgeest Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1981 Age 42 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Orange, California, USA Current residence Rockland County, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 56 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Occupation Chief meteorologist, author Net worth Approximately $2.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Ginger Zee's Good Morning America salary

Ginger earns an annual salary of $500,000 from her duties as chief meteorologist on ABC's Good Morning America. She is one of the most-paid meteorologists in the United States of America.

Ginger Zee's net worth

Her success in television broadcasting and other career endeavours resulted in a net worth estimated at approximately $2.5 million. Notably, it is no secret that she is worth this much, given her expertise and experience in meteorology.

Does Ginger Zee have a college degree?

Ginger completed high school in 1999 and enrolled at Valparaiso University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology.

She worked for various media outlets after completing her studies and only got her big break in 2011 when she joined Good Morning America.

How old is meteorologist Ginger Zee?

Ginger (aged 42 years as of 2023) was born on 13 January 1981 in Orange, California, where she grew up with her two brothers, Sean Jefferey Zuidgeest and Walter Zuidgeest.

Ginger Zee's husband

Zee is married to Ben Aaron, an Emmy-nominated American broadcast journalist who works for WPIX 11. They met in 2012 at a charity event and instantly connected after their mutual friend introduced them to each other.

Ben and Ginger exchanged wedding vows on 7 July 2014 and recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Ginger Zee's children

Ginger is a mother to two sons, Adrian Benjamin (7) and Miles Macklin (5), who were born and raised in New York, USA. They are currently acquiring their primary education and enjoy spending time with their parents watching baseball matches.

Where has Ginger Zee been?

She was off the screen for a while due to researching for a story that required her to be on the field. In addition, Ginger went on a tour for her book A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm. Fans thought she had bid farewell to weather forecasting, but such is not the case.

How did Ginger Zee's name come about?

Her father named her after a character that appeared on the sitcom Gilligan's Island, whose name was Ginger. Ginger then used Ginger Zee as a stage name and shortened her last name, Zuidgeest, which is difficult for many to pronounce.

Ginger Zee's salary does not come as a shock as she has years of experience in weather forecasting. Her hard work in meteorology has put her in the highest ranks and has ensured she gets a fitting compensation.

