The Vlog Squad then and now: who stayed, who left, and why

The Vlog Squad exploded onto the digital scene in 2015 with wild energy and close friendships that captivated millions worldwide. From viral pranks to personal controversies, members have come and gone, each leaving their unique mark on the group's dynamic.

David Dobrik on October 27, 2023 (L), Scotty Sire on December 13, 2019 (C), and Gabbie Hanna on March 25, 2016 (R). Photo by Paul Archuleta, Lilly Lawrence, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Vlog Squad began in 2015 when David Dobrik transitioned from Vine to YouTube, creating fast-paced, short vlogs featuring his close friends and fellow creators.

Membership is fluid, with many creators cycling in and out over the years.

Despite their success, the crew faced serious controversies , including allegations of sexual misconduct involving members.

After a hiatus following controversies, Dobrik announced a comeback in early 2025, aiming to revitalise his vlog and podcast.

Who are the members of the Vlog Squad?

The Vlog Squad is a rotating group of David Dobrik's friends and internet personalities centred around his YouTube channel. Here is a breakdown of some of these members:

1. David Dobrik

David Dobrik at the Wavers by Doughbrik's Snacks Launch Party on May 01, 2025, in Sherman Oaks, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Full name: Dávid Julián Dobrík

Dávid Julián Dobrík Date of birth : July 23, 1996

: July 23, 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of July 2025)

28 years old (as of July 2025) Career: Internet personality, YouTuber, streamer, and vlogger.

Internet personality, YouTuber, streamer, and vlogger. Social media: Instagram

David Dobrik is a Slovak-born American internet personality, YouTuber, and vlogger, best known for his comedic vlogs. At his peak, David served as the leader of the Vlog Squad, amassing millions of subscribers and billions of views.

After a nearly three-year hiatus triggered by controversies, Dobrik announced a comeback in early 2025. He also revived his podcast with longtime collaborator Jason Nash. Beyond vlogging, he has ventured into voice acting, television hosting, app development, and entrepreneurship.

2. Jason Nash

Jason Nash at the special screening of Netflix's "The Night Agent" at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 20, 2023. Photo by Robyn Beck (modified by author)

Full name: Jason Eric Nash

Jason Eric Nash Date of birth : May 23, 1973

: May 23, 1973 Age: 53 years old (as of 2025)

53 years old (as of 2025) Career: Comedian and internet personality

Comedian and internet personality Social media: Instagram

Nash became widely recognised through his frequent appearances in David Dobrik's group's vlogs starting in 2016, often playing the role of Dobrik's sidekick and collaborator. He also built a comedy career, appearing on shows like Last Comic Standing and starring in films such as Jason Nash is Married and FML.

From 2017 to 2020, Jason co-hosted the podcast VIEWS with David Dobrik, where they discussed behind-the-scenes aspects of their lives and vlogs. They have since reunited to revive their podcast.

3. Scotty Sire

Scotty on February 21, 2023 (L). Sire on September 22, 2020 (R). Photo: @scottysire on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Scotty Sire

Scotty Sire Date of birth : April 1, 1995

: April 1, 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

30 years old (as of 2025) Career: Internet personality and musician

Internet personality and musician Social media: Instagram

Scotty initially worked in construction and bartending before rising to fame on Vine. After Vine shut down, he transitioned to YouTube, where he became one of the founding Vlog Squad members. Scotty is also a musician.

4. Toddy Smith

Toddy on July 25, 2022 (L). Smith in Los Angeles, California on June 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @todderic on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Toddy Smith

: Toddy Smith Date of birth: April 11, 1991

April 11, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Career: Performer, writer, and digital creator

Performer, writer, and digital creator Social media: Instagram

Toddy began his online career on Vine, but after it shut down, he transitioned to YouTube and became a prominent figure in David Dobrik's squad. He has built a substantial following on Instagram and YouTube.

Beyond content creation, he has expanded his brand through merchandise and sponsorships. Toddy has even authored a book titled I'll Give You a Dollar If You Consider This Art.

5. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy and David Dobrik at the 2017 Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Joe Scarnici (modified by author)

Full name: Elizabeth Shaila Koshy

Elizabeth Shaila Koshy Date of birth : March 31, 1996

: March 31, 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)

29 years old (as of 2025) Career: YouTuber and actress

YouTuber and actress Social media: Instagram

Liza began her career on Vine in 2013 and quickly transitioned to YouTube, becoming one of the fastest personalities to reach 10 million subscribers by 2017. Liza and Dobrik dated from 2015 to early 2018.

She has not officially left the squad but quickly expanded into acting, starring in films like Boo! A Madea Halloween, Work It, and voice roles in My Little Pony: A New Generation and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Additionally, Liza Koshy has hosted shows such as Nickelodeon's Double Dare revival.

6. Matt King

Matt at emmys on September 15, 2022 (L). King directing his first music video on June 30, 2023 (R). Photo: @mattrking on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Matt King

: Matt King Date of birth: July 9, 1992

July 9, 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of July 2025)

32 years old (as of July 2025) Career: Social media influencer and actor

Social media influencer and actor Social media: Instagram

Matt King first gained fame on Vine with viral videos such as Love On Top, which amassed over 50 million loops. He is active on Instagram and has appeared in projects like Zane and Heath: Unfiltered and the short film Otherland. He has also worked as a producer on the TV series Criminal.

7. Natalie Mariduena

Natalie having fun on June 5, 2024 (L). Mariduena in Paris, France on September 28, 2023 (R). Photo: @natalinanoel on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Natalie Noel Mariduena

: Natalie Noel Mariduena Date of birth : December 1, 1996

: December 1, 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of July 2025)

26 years old (as of July 2025) Career: Internet personality and model

Internet personality and model Social media: Instagram

Natalie Mariduena is best known as David Dobrik's childhood best friend, executive assistant, and a key team member. She began working with Dobrik in 2017 as an intern and quickly became a prominent influencer.

She is involved in David Dobrik LLC, having served as Chief of Staff and, since October 2022, as President of the company. Beyond her role with Dobrik, Natalie founded Eladay, a fashion and lifestyle label.

Vlog Squad members who officially left

The Vlog Squad has seen several members officially leave over the years due to personal growth, creative differences, or controversies surrounding the group. They include:

1. Corinna Kopf

Corinna on November 1, 2022 (L). Kopf on September 22, 2020 (R). Photo: @corinnakopf on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf Date of birth : December 1, 1995

: December 1, 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of July 2025)

: 29 years old (as of July 2025) Career: Internet personality

Internet personality Social media: Instagram

Corinna is an American social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur who rose to fame as a core member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad. However, her involvement diminished over time as the group's focus shifted.

This change prompted her to pursue other opportunities. Corinna Kopf has become a digital powerhouse with a significant fan base across multiple social media platforms, including OnlyFans.

2. Gabbie Hanna

Gabbie at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on August 27, 2015 (L). Hanna at Hollywood High School on July 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo by Barry King, David Livingston (modified by author)

Full name: Gabrielle Hanna

Gabrielle Hanna Date of birth: February 1, 1991

February 1, 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of 2025)

: 34 years old (as of 2025) Career : Internet personality and singer

: Internet personality and singer Social media: Instagram

Hanna first gained prominence through comedy skits on Vine. She later transitioned to YouTube in 2014 with her channel The Gabbie Show and later music, releasing her debut single Out Loud in 2017.

Hanna left the Vlog Squad in 2017 to focus on writing and has since released a poetry book, Dandelion. She is also known for openly discussing mental health struggles. Despite her success, her career has faced controversies, including accusations of joke stealing.

3. Jeff Wittek

Jeff on March 29, 2024 (L). Wittek in Medellín, Colombia on January 2, 2024 (R). Photo: @jeff on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jeffrey Rudolph Wittek

Jeffrey Rudolph Wittek Date of birth: December 15, 1989

December 15, 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of July 2025)

35 years old (as of July 2025) Career: YouTuber, professional barber, and podcaster

YouTuber, professional barber, and podcaster Social media: Instagram

Jeffrey Rudolph Wittek is a former member of the Vlog Squad known for his online talk show, Jeff's Barbershop, and his podcast Jeff FM. In June 2020, Wittek suffered a severe injury during a stunt involving an excavator operated by Dobrik. This resulted in a fractured skull, broken eye socket, hip, foot, and torn ligaments.

He documented his recovery in the 2021 docuseries Don't Try This at Home, which won a Streamy Award. The accident caused a significant rift between Wittek and Dobrik, culminating in a lawsuit filed by Wittek in 2022 over the injuries sustained.

Since the accident, Jeff has distanced himself from much of the Vlog Squad but has reconciled with some members like Matt King and Mike Sheffer. He remains active on YouTube and Patreon. In 2024, he starred in the third season of the H3 Podcast series The Bach3lor, seeking a romantic partner.

4. Carly Incontro

Carly on April 11, 2021 (L). Incontro on December 10, 2020 (R). Photo: @carlyincontro on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Carly Incotro

: Carly Incotro Date of birth : March 21, 1991

: March 21, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Career: Social media influencer and comedian

Social media influencer and comedian Social media: Instagram

Carly Incontro is a popular social media influencer and comedian who was a member of the Vlog Squad. She reportedly left the group to run her podcast. Carly now co-runs a collaborative YouTube channel called Carly and Erin with her close friend Erin Gilfoy.

Their content includes vlogs, comedy sketches, and collaborations with other creators, including David Dobrik and members of the Vlog Squad. The Omaha native is also an entrepreneur, running a clothing brand called Cande alongside Erin Gilfoy.

5. Erin Gilfoy

Erin at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, California on May 30, 2023 (L). Gilfoy at Powder Mountain on December 20, 2021 (R). Photo: @eringilfoy on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Erin Gilfoy

: Erin Gilfoy Date of birth: June 30, 1991

June 30, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Career: Social media influencer and YouTuber

Social media influencer and YouTuber Social media: Instagram

Erin from the Vlog Squad first gained popularity on the now-defunct platform Vine, where she performed humorous and clever pranks. She reportedly left the squad to focus on her podcast.

After Vine shut down, she and Carly launched their YouTube channel in 2015, initially featuring the popular Vining and Driving series, where they interviewed Vine stars while driving around.

6. Dominykas Zeglaitis

Dominykas in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 2017 (L). Zeglaitis in Los Angeles, California on April 29, 2022 (R). Photo: @dominykas on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Dominykas Zeglaitis

Dominykas Zeglaitis Date of birth: June 29, 1995

June 29, 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

30 years old (as of 2025) Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Social media: Instagram

As one of Dobrik's closest childhood friends, Dom gained popularity through his appearances in Dobrik's vlogs, often portraying a wild, sex-obsessed character. He launched his YouTube channel in 2013, but posted his first video, Breaking Up With Girlfriend?, on November 20, 2016

However, Dom's career has been marred by serious controversies. In 2021, he was accused of sexual misconduct, including an allegation of rape, leading to a fallout with David Dobrik.

7. Seth Francois

Seth at Charleston, South Carolina on April 5, 2023 (L). Francois at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 12, 2025 (R). Photo: @sethfrancois on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Joseth Francois

: Joseth Francois Date of birth: March 22, 1994

March 22, 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Career: Social media personality

Social media personality Social media: Instagram

Seth Francois is a former Vlog Squad member who left the group in 2019. In a June 2020 video, he revealed a 2017 prank where he was blindfolded and told he would kiss Corinna Kopf, but was kissed by Jason Nash instead.

He later described this as sexual assault and said it took months to understand its impact. In 2025, Dobrik publicly apologised to Seth and others affected by misconduct within the Vlog Squad. Outside the group, Seth serves as CEO of Sertified Casting.

8. BigNik (Nik Keswani)

Nik in San Diego, California on March 18, 2024 (L). Keswani in La Jolla, California on June 8, 2024 (R). Photo: @realbignik on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Nik Keswani

Nik Keswani Date of birth: September 11, 1998

September 11, 1998 Age : 28 years old (as of July 2025)

: 28 years old (as of July 2025) Career: Content creator

Content creator Social media: Instagram

Nik Keswani is a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad and a social media personality. Nik has dwarfism and was often the target of jokes about his height within the Vlog Squad. He left the Vlog Squad in 2018 after asking Dobrik to stop making fun of his height, but Dobrik cut him from videos instead.

He has described the group as toxic and like a cult, and that the bullying affected him mentally. Since leaving, Nik has focused on his music career and Christian faith, though he has also faced controversy for spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on TikTok.

9. Zane Hijazi

Zane Hijazi at the premiere of "Pound Of Flesh" at Pacific Theatres at the Grove on May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Justin Baker (modified by author)

Full name : Zane Hijazi

: Zane Hijazi Date of birth : November 18, 1992

: November 18, 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Career : Internet personality, actor, and director

: Internet personality, actor, and director Social media: Instagram

Zane initially worked as a travel director before fully transitioning into digital content creation. Alongside his friend Heath Hussar, he started on Vine and later expanded to YouTube, TikTok, and podcasting.

Zane left the Vlog Squad to build a strong solo brand, where he co-hosts the podcast Zane and Heath: Unfiltered with Heath Hussar. Zane has also collaborated with major luxury brands such as GUESS and HBO.

10. Heath Hussar

Heath on March 26, 2022 (L). Hussar on April 6, 2021 (R). Photo: @heathhussar on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Heath Hussar

: Heath Hussar Date of birth: April 5, 1993

April 5, 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Career: Internet personality

Internet personality Social media: Instagram

Heath first gained fame alongside Zane Hijazi on Vine before transitioning to YouTube and other platforms. He is recognised for sharing personal life moments, DIY projects, and family experiences with his wife, dancer Mariah Amato.

Heath married Mariah in 2025. He also co-hosts the successful podcast Zane and Heath: Unfiltered with Zane Hijazi.

11. Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas at The Entertainment Community Fund Opening Night on Broadway at The St. James Theater on February 3, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Full name : Trisha Paytas

: Trisha Paytas Date of birth: May 8, 1988

May 8, 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

37 years old (as of 2025) Career: Media personality

Media personality Social media: Instagram

Trisha Paytas is a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad. She joined the group in 2017 when she started dating Jason Nash.

During her time with the squad, she was frequently featured in Dobrik's videos, often becoming the butt of jokes and pranks. Their friendship eventually dissolved amid ongoing drama and public disagreements, and they have not spoken in years.

12. Elton Castee

Elton at the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 (L). Castee at The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015 (R). Photo by Astrid Stawiarz, Lester Cohen (modified by author)

Full name: Elton Castee

Elton Castee Date of birth : July 6, 1990

: July 6, 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of July 2025)

34 years old (as of July 2025) Career: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Social media: Instagram

Elton Castee is a former Vine star and YouTuber known for being part of David Dobrik's friend group. He lived in the "Denny house" but eventually left due to the party lifestyle and messy environment. He left the group and built content on haunted places and paranormal themes.

13. Kristen McAtee

Kristen on June 10, 2023 (L). McAtee on May 21, 2023 (R). Photo: @kristenmcatee on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Kristen McAtee

Kristen McAtee Date of birth: March 28, 1995

March 28, 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

30 years old (as of 2025) Career: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Social media: Instagram

Kristen McAtee is best known as the girlfriend of Scotty Sire, a prominent member of the Vlog Squad. She frequently appeared in Scotty's vlogs and lived with him and other friends, including Toddy Smith and Jason Nash.

Kristen has spoken publicly about her experiences after leaving the Vlog Squad. This includes her thoughts on why David Dobrik rarely featured her in his videos and updates on her personal life and friendships.

Why did the Vlog Squad break up?

The Vlog Squad broke up primarily due to multiple controversies and scandals that severely damaged the group's reputation. Where there are still active members, the group dynamic has shifted since its peak popularity.

Why did David Dobrik stop YouTube?

David Dobrik stopped uploading regular content to his main YouTube channel due to controversies and scandals. However, in January 2025, he announced a return to vlogging after an over-two-year hiatus, where he shared a body transformation snap on Instagram. He captioned,

New year, new me, new vlog,

David Dobrik at the Halloween Party at a private residence on October 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Trivia

The Vlog Squad's popularity helped Dobrik win multiple Kids' Choice Awards and made his channel one of the most viewed on YouTube.

and made his channel one of the most viewed on YouTube. David Dobrik has described the Vlog Squad as a large group of friends who help him create content daily.

who help him create content daily. Dobrik's generosity is well-known; he famously gifted expensive cars and lavish gifts to Vlog Squad members, including a Tesla and a Lamborghini.

In conclusion

From viral pranks to personal controversies, the Vlog Squad's story is marked by changing relationships and public scrutiny. Some members remain loyal, while others have moved on to pursue independent paths or escape controversy.

