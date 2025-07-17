The Vlog Squad then and now: who stayed, who left, and why
The Vlog Squad exploded onto the digital scene in 2015 with wild energy and close friendships that captivated millions worldwide. From viral pranks to personal controversies, members have come and gone, each leaving their unique mark on the group's dynamic.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who are the members of the Vlog Squad?
- Vlog Squad members who officially left
- Why did the Vlog Squad break up?
- Why did David Dobrik stop YouTube?
- Trivia
- In conclusion
Key takeaways
- The Vlog Squad began in 2015 when David Dobrik transitioned from Vine to YouTube, creating fast-paced, short vlogs featuring his close friends and fellow creators.
- Membership is fluid, with many creators cycling in and out over the years.
- Despite their success, the crew faced serious controversies, including allegations of sexual misconduct involving members.
- After a hiatus following controversies, Dobrik announced a comeback in early 2025, aiming to revitalise his vlog and podcast.
Who are the members of the Vlog Squad?
The Vlog Squad is a rotating group of David Dobrik's friends and internet personalities centred around his YouTube channel. Here is a breakdown of some of these members:
1. David Dobrik
- Full name: Dávid Julián Dobrík
- Date of birth: July 23, 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: Internet personality, YouTuber, streamer, and vlogger.
- Social media: Instagram
David Dobrik is a Slovak-born American internet personality, YouTuber, and vlogger, best known for his comedic vlogs. At his peak, David served as the leader of the Vlog Squad, amassing millions of subscribers and billions of views.
After a nearly three-year hiatus triggered by controversies, Dobrik announced a comeback in early 2025. He also revived his podcast with longtime collaborator Jason Nash. Beyond vlogging, he has ventured into voice acting, television hosting, app development, and entrepreneurship.
2. Jason Nash
- Full name: Jason Eric Nash
- Date of birth: May 23, 1973
- Age: 53 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Comedian and internet personality
- Social media: Instagram
Nash became widely recognised through his frequent appearances in David Dobrik's group's vlogs starting in 2016, often playing the role of Dobrik's sidekick and collaborator. He also built a comedy career, appearing on shows like Last Comic Standing and starring in films such as Jason Nash is Married and FML.
From 2017 to 2020, Jason co-hosted the podcast VIEWS with David Dobrik, where they discussed behind-the-scenes aspects of their lives and vlogs. They have since reunited to revive their podcast.
3. Scotty Sire
- Full name: Scotty Sire
- Date of birth: April 1, 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Internet personality and musician
- Social media: Instagram
Scotty initially worked in construction and bartending before rising to fame on Vine. After Vine shut down, he transitioned to YouTube, where he became one of the founding Vlog Squad members. Scotty is also a musician.
4. Toddy Smith
- Full name: Toddy Smith
- Date of birth: April 11, 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Performer, writer, and digital creator
- Social media: Instagram
Toddy began his online career on Vine, but after it shut down, he transitioned to YouTube and became a prominent figure in David Dobrik's squad. He has built a substantial following on Instagram and YouTube.
Beyond content creation, he has expanded his brand through merchandise and sponsorships. Toddy has even authored a book titled I'll Give You a Dollar If You Consider This Art.
5. Liza Koshy
- Full name: Elizabeth Shaila Koshy
- Date of birth: March 31, 1996
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: YouTuber and actress
- Social media: Instagram
Liza began her career on Vine in 2013 and quickly transitioned to YouTube, becoming one of the fastest personalities to reach 10 million subscribers by 2017. Liza and Dobrik dated from 2015 to early 2018.
She has not officially left the squad but quickly expanded into acting, starring in films like Boo! A Madea Halloween, Work It, and voice roles in My Little Pony: A New Generation and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Additionally, Liza Koshy has hosted shows such as Nickelodeon's Double Dare revival.
6. Matt King
- Full name: Matt King
- Date of birth: July 9, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: Social media influencer and actor
- Social media: Instagram
Matt King first gained fame on Vine with viral videos such as Love On Top, which amassed over 50 million loops. He is active on Instagram and has appeared in projects like Zane and Heath: Unfiltered and the short film Otherland. He has also worked as a producer on the TV series Criminal.
7. Natalie Mariduena
- Full name: Natalie Noel Mariduena
- Date of birth: December 1, 1996
- Age: 26 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: Internet personality and model
- Social media: Instagram
Natalie Mariduena is best known as David Dobrik's childhood best friend, executive assistant, and a key team member. She began working with Dobrik in 2017 as an intern and quickly became a prominent influencer.
She is involved in David Dobrik LLC, having served as Chief of Staff and, since October 2022, as President of the company. Beyond her role with Dobrik, Natalie founded Eladay, a fashion and lifestyle label.
Vlog Squad members who officially left
The Vlog Squad has seen several members officially leave over the years due to personal growth, creative differences, or controversies surrounding the group. They include:
1. Corinna Kopf
- Full name: Corinna Kopf
- Date of birth: December 1, 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: Internet personality
- Social media: Instagram
Corinna is an American social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur who rose to fame as a core member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad. However, her involvement diminished over time as the group's focus shifted.
This change prompted her to pursue other opportunities. Corinna Kopf has become a digital powerhouse with a significant fan base across multiple social media platforms, including OnlyFans.
2. Gabbie Hanna
- Full name: Gabrielle Hanna
- Date of birth: February 1, 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Internet personality and singer
- Social media: Instagram
Hanna first gained prominence through comedy skits on Vine. She later transitioned to YouTube in 2014 with her channel The Gabbie Show and later music, releasing her debut single Out Loud in 2017.
Hanna left the Vlog Squad in 2017 to focus on writing and has since released a poetry book, Dandelion. She is also known for openly discussing mental health struggles. Despite her success, her career has faced controversies, including accusations of joke stealing.
3. Jeff Wittek
- Full name: Jeffrey Rudolph Wittek
- Date of birth: December 15, 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: YouTuber, professional barber, and podcaster
- Social media: Instagram
Jeffrey Rudolph Wittek is a former member of the Vlog Squad known for his online talk show, Jeff's Barbershop, and his podcast Jeff FM. In June 2020, Wittek suffered a severe injury during a stunt involving an excavator operated by Dobrik. This resulted in a fractured skull, broken eye socket, hip, foot, and torn ligaments.
He documented his recovery in the 2021 docuseries Don't Try This at Home, which won a Streamy Award. The accident caused a significant rift between Wittek and Dobrik, culminating in a lawsuit filed by Wittek in 2022 over the injuries sustained.
Since the accident, Jeff has distanced himself from much of the Vlog Squad but has reconciled with some members like Matt King and Mike Sheffer. He remains active on YouTube and Patreon. In 2024, he starred in the third season of the H3 Podcast series The Bach3lor, seeking a romantic partner.
4. Carly Incontro
- Full name: Carly Incotro
- Date of birth: March 21, 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Social media influencer and comedian
- Social media: Instagram
Carly Incontro is a popular social media influencer and comedian who was a member of the Vlog Squad. She reportedly left the group to run her podcast. Carly now co-runs a collaborative YouTube channel called Carly and Erin with her close friend Erin Gilfoy.
Their content includes vlogs, comedy sketches, and collaborations with other creators, including David Dobrik and members of the Vlog Squad. The Omaha native is also an entrepreneur, running a clothing brand called Cande alongside Erin Gilfoy.
5. Erin Gilfoy
- Full name: Erin Gilfoy
- Date of birth: June 30, 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Social media influencer and YouTuber
- Social media: Instagram
Erin from the Vlog Squad first gained popularity on the now-defunct platform Vine, where she performed humorous and clever pranks. She reportedly left the squad to focus on her podcast.
After Vine shut down, she and Carly launched their YouTube channel in 2015, initially featuring the popular Vining and Driving series, where they interviewed Vine stars while driving around.
6. Dominykas Zeglaitis
- Full name: Dominykas Zeglaitis
- Date of birth: June 29, 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: YouTuber
- Social media: Instagram
As one of Dobrik's closest childhood friends, Dom gained popularity through his appearances in Dobrik's vlogs, often portraying a wild, sex-obsessed character. He launched his YouTube channel in 2013, but posted his first video, Breaking Up With Girlfriend?, on November 20, 2016
However, Dom's career has been marred by serious controversies. In 2021, he was accused of sexual misconduct, including an allegation of rape, leading to a fallout with David Dobrik.
7. Seth Francois
- Full name: Joseth Francois
- Date of birth: March 22, 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Social media personality
- Social media: Instagram
Seth Francois is a former Vlog Squad member who left the group in 2019. In a June 2020 video, he revealed a 2017 prank where he was blindfolded and told he would kiss Corinna Kopf, but was kissed by Jason Nash instead.
He later described this as sexual assault and said it took months to understand its impact. In 2025, Dobrik publicly apologised to Seth and others affected by misconduct within the Vlog Squad. Outside the group, Seth serves as CEO of Sertified Casting.
8. BigNik (Nik Keswani)
- Full name: Nik Keswani
- Date of birth: September 11, 1998
- Age: 28 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: Content creator
- Social media: Instagram
Nik Keswani is a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad and a social media personality. Nik has dwarfism and was often the target of jokes about his height within the Vlog Squad. He left the Vlog Squad in 2018 after asking Dobrik to stop making fun of his height, but Dobrik cut him from videos instead.
He has described the group as toxic and like a cult, and that the bullying affected him mentally. Since leaving, Nik has focused on his music career and Christian faith, though he has also faced controversy for spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on TikTok.
9. Zane Hijazi
- Full name: Zane Hijazi
- Date of birth: November 18, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Internet personality, actor, and director
- Social media: Instagram
Zane initially worked as a travel director before fully transitioning into digital content creation. Alongside his friend Heath Hussar, he started on Vine and later expanded to YouTube, TikTok, and podcasting.
Zane left the Vlog Squad to build a strong solo brand, where he co-hosts the podcast Zane and Heath: Unfiltered with Heath Hussar. Zane has also collaborated with major luxury brands such as GUESS and HBO.
10. Heath Hussar
- Full name: Heath Hussar
- Date of birth: April 5, 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Internet personality
- Social media: Instagram
Heath first gained fame alongside Zane Hijazi on Vine before transitioning to YouTube and other platforms. He is recognised for sharing personal life moments, DIY projects, and family experiences with his wife, dancer Mariah Amato.
Heath married Mariah in 2025. He also co-hosts the successful podcast Zane and Heath: Unfiltered with Zane Hijazi.
11. Trisha Paytas
- Full name: Trisha Paytas
- Date of birth: May 8, 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Media personality
- Social media: Instagram
Trisha Paytas is a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad. She joined the group in 2017 when she started dating Jason Nash.
During her time with the squad, she was frequently featured in Dobrik's videos, often becoming the butt of jokes and pranks. Their friendship eventually dissolved amid ongoing drama and public disagreements, and they have not spoken in years.
12. Elton Castee
- Full name: Elton Castee
- Date of birth: July 6, 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of July 2025)
- Career: Social media influencer
- Social media: Instagram
Elton Castee is a former Vine star and YouTuber known for being part of David Dobrik's friend group. He lived in the "Denny house" but eventually left due to the party lifestyle and messy environment. He left the group and built content on haunted places and paranormal themes.
13. Kristen McAtee
- Full name: Kristen McAtee
- Date of birth: March 28, 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Social media influencer
- Social media: Instagram
Kristen McAtee is best known as the girlfriend of Scotty Sire, a prominent member of the Vlog Squad. She frequently appeared in Scotty's vlogs and lived with him and other friends, including Toddy Smith and Jason Nash.
Kristen has spoken publicly about her experiences after leaving the Vlog Squad. This includes her thoughts on why David Dobrik rarely featured her in his videos and updates on her personal life and friendships.
Why did the Vlog Squad break up?
The Vlog Squad broke up primarily due to multiple controversies and scandals that severely damaged the group's reputation. Where there are still active members, the group dynamic has shifted since its peak popularity.
Why did David Dobrik stop YouTube?
David Dobrik stopped uploading regular content to his main YouTube channel due to controversies and scandals. However, in January 2025, he announced a return to vlogging after an over-two-year hiatus, where he shared a body transformation snap on Instagram. He captioned,
New year, new me, new vlog,
Trivia
- The Vlog Squad's popularity helped Dobrik win multiple Kids' Choice Awards and made his channel one of the most viewed on YouTube.
- David Dobrik has described the Vlog Squad as a large group of friends who help him create content daily.
- Dobrik's generosity is well-known; he famously gifted expensive cars and lavish gifts to Vlog Squad members, including a Tesla and a Lamborghini.
In conclusion
From viral pranks to personal controversies, the Vlog Squad's story is marked by changing relationships and public scrutiny. Some members remain loyal, while others have moved on to pursue independent paths or escape controversy.
