Where is the Back to the Future cast now? A 2025 update

The Back to the Future cast remains one of the most iconic groups in movie history. Their roles in the popular time-travel trilogy continue to be loved by fans worldwide. In 2025, many of these stars are still active in entertainment, while others have taken on new paths in life.

Back to the Future cast: Christopher Lloyd (L), Michael J. Fox (C), Lea Thompson (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Terry Wyatt, John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Back to the Future is a popular American science fiction movie released in 1985.

is a popular released in 1985. The Back to the Future cast includes iconic stars, such as Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd , Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover.

cast includes iconic stars, such as , Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover. One of the movie's cast member, Wendie Jo Sperber, passed away in 2005.

Back to the Future cast

Over the years, the Back to the Future cast has taken on different careers and personal journeys. Some have stayed in the spotlight, while others have explored new passions. Here is a 2025 update on the main stars of the film and what they are doing now.

1. Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly then and now. Photo: @80sKidsRule, @realmikejfox on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Michael Andrew Fox

: Michael Andrew Fox Date of birth : 9 June 1961

: 9 June 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of May 2025)

: 63 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Social media: Instagram, , X (Twitter)

Michael J. Fox is a famous Canadian-American actor, activist and TV producer. He is one of the Back to the Future actors known for playing protagonist Marty McFly. He became a household name in the 1980s with this role, where he played a teenager who travels through time.

Michael J. Fox continued to star in movies, including Teen Wolf (1985) and The Secret to My Success (1987) and Family Ties.

In 1991, according to CBS News, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but he continued acting, most notably in Spin City. He is an advocate for Parkinson's research and founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

2. Christopher Lloyd as Emmett "Doc" Brown

Christopher Lloyd then and now. Photo: @BTTF, @mrchristopherlloyd on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Christopher Allen Lloyd

: Christopher Allen Lloyd Date of birth : 22 October 1938

: 22 October 1938 Age : 86 years old (as of May 2025)

: 86 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Stamford, Connecticut, United States

: Stamford, Connecticut, United States Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Christopher Lloyd is the original Back to the Future actor, famous for portraying Emmett Brown. He first gained recognition for playing the role of Jim Ignatowski in the comedy series Taxi (1978–1983), for which he won two Emmy Awards.

Christopher Lloyd went on starring in numerous movies and shows, including The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). He also appeared in films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), The Page Master (1994), and Dennis the Menace (1993). Christopher recently appeared in The Mandalorian's third season.

3. Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly

Lea Thompson then and now. Photo: @BTTF, @lea_thompson on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Lea Katherine Thompson

: Lea Katherine Thompson Date of birth : 31 May 1961

: 31 May 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of 14 May 2025)

: 63 years old (as of 14 May 2025) Place of birth : Stamford, Connecticut, United States

: Stamford, Connecticut, United States Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Lea Thompson is an American actress, singer, dancer and director. She is one of the female cast of Back to the Future, known for playing Lorraine Baines-McFly, Marty McFly’s mother. She has also starred in Howard the Duck (1986), Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), All the Right Moves (1983), Dennis the Menace (1993) and Caroline in the City.

In recent years, Lea has focused more on directing, working on TV shows like Star Trek: Picard, Resident Alien, Will Trent and The Goldbergs, while still taking on occasional acting roles.

4. Crispin Glover (George McFly)

Crispin Glover then and now. Photo: @BTTF, @crispinhellionglover on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Crispin Hellion Glover

: Crispin Hellion Glover Date of birth : 20 April 1964

: 20 April 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of 2025)

: 61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Social media: Instagram

Crispin Glover is an American actor, filmmaker, artist and author. He was cast as George McFly, Marty McFly’s father, in the original Back to the Future. His portrayal of the quirky and awkward George became iconic. However, Glover did not return for the Back to the Future sequels.

He continued acting and further achieved more recognition for his role in River's Edge (1986). Through the 1990s, he starred in Wild at Heart (1990), The Doors (1991), What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) and Dead Man (1995). As per his IMDb profile, Glover recently appeared in the series American Gods and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

5. Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen

Thomas F. Wilson then and now. Photo: @Biff Tannen, @TomWilsonUSA on Facebook, X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Thomas Francis Wilson Jr.

: Thomas Francis Wilson Jr. Date of birth : 15 April 1959

: 15 April 1959 Age : 66 years old (as of 2025)

: 66 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Thomas F. Wilson is an actor, stand-up comedian, musician, and voice artist. He portrayed Biff Tannen in the Back to the Future trilogy. He also played Biff’s grandson, Griff Tannen, and great-grandfather, Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen, across the three films. Wilson won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Buford in Back to the Future Part III.

After Back to the Future, Wilson voiced various characters, mainly villains, on the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. He has also released stand-up comedy specials, including Tom Wilson is Funny! (2005) and Tom Wilson: Bigger Than You (2009), and hosted the podcast Big Pop Fun from 2011 to 2014.

6. Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker

Claudia Wells, then and now. Photo: @showmastersevents, @theclaudiawells on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Claudia Wells

: Claudia Wells Date of birth : 5 July 1966

: 5 July 1966 Age: 58 years old (as of May 2025)

58 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Claudia Wells was cast as Jennifer Parker, Marty McFly's girlfriend, in the movie. Her role as Jennifer Parker marked her feature film debut. However, she did not return for the sequels due to her mother's terminal illness. The role was recast with Elisabeth Shue.

The Back to the Future actress took a break from acting and returned in the 2000s, reprising her role as Jennifer Parker in the 2010 video game Back to the Future: The Game.

In addition to her acting career, Wells is a popular entrepreneur. She owns and operates a boutique in Los Angeles, which she co-founded with her son, Armani Wells.

7. Marc McClure as Dave McFly

Marc McClure, then and now. Photo: @OnThisDayInHorror, @BTTFmusical on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Marc McClure

: Marc McClure Date of birth : 31 March 1957

: 31 March 1957 Age : 68 years old (as of 2025)

: 68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States

Marc McClure appeared as Dave McFly, Marty McFly's older brother, in Back to the Future. Besides Back to the Future, McClure is famous for playing Jimmy Olsen, the young photographer at the Daily Planet, in the Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve.

Like his Back to the Future co-stars, McClure kept acting after 1985, with roles in films, such as Apollo 13 (1995), That Thing You Do! (1996), Daybreak (2000), Freaky Friday (2003), Coach Carter (2005) and Frost/ Nixon (2008). His most recent roles include shows like Powerless and PS After Dark.

8. Wendie J. Sperber as Linda McFly

Wendie J. Sperber in Back to the Future (L). Wendie J. Sperber in Los Angeles, California in 2001(R). Photo: @BTTF on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Wendie Jo Sperber

: Wendie Jo Sperber Date of birth : 15 September 1958

: 15 September 1958 Date of death : 29 November 2005

: 29 November 2005 Age at the time of death : 47

: 47 Place of birth: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Wendie Jo Sperber played Linda McFly, Marty McFly’s older sister, and had a small appearance in Back to the Future Part III (1990). She previously appeared in Wanna Hold Your Hand and Bachelor Party.

Wendie went on to star in numerous TV series, including Women in Prison, Hearts Afire and Babes. She was also part of the sitcom Bosom Buddies with Tom Hanks, one of the richest actors in the world.

As per The New York Times, Wendie passed away from cancer on 29 November 2005, aged 47, at her home in Los Angeles, California.

Frequently asked questions

Why did they replace Marty in Back to the Future?

Eric Stoltz was replaced as Marty McFly because his serious acting style did not match the fun and light tone the filmmakers wanted, so they brought in Michael J. Fox.

How old was Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future?

Michael J. Fox was 24 years old when he played Marty McFly in Back to the Future in 1985.

Why does Christopher Lloyd look so old in Back to the Future?

Christopher Lloyd looked older in the movie because his character, Doc Brown, was meant to be an elderly, eccentric scientist. Makeup and special effects were used to give him white hair, wrinkles, and an aged appearance.

Why was the first Jennifer replaced in Back to the Future?

The first Jennifer Parker, played by Claudia Wells, was replaced because she stepped away from acting to care for her sick mother.

Who was first cast for Back to the Future?

Eric Stoltz was the first actor cast as Marty McFly in Back to the Future before being replaced by Michael J. Fox.

Who was the first girl in Back to the Future?

The first girl seen in the movie is Jennifer Parker, Marty McFly’s girlfriend, originally played by Claudia Wells.

The Back to the Future cast may have gone their separate ways, but their impact on fans and pop culture remains strong. In 2025, many of them continue to work in entertainment, while others have taken on new passions and careers.

Source: Briefly News