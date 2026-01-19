Meet the cast of Migration movie, including Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard

The cast of Migration movie includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, and Danny DeVito, who leads the Mallard ducks. Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key add urban grit and island flair to the adventurous storyline, taking it to new heights.

The Migration movie follows a family of ducks as they embark on a chaotic journey from New England to Jamaica.

as they embark on a chaotic journey from New England to Jamaica. The Illumination film features a star-studded cast, including Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Casper Jennings.

including Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Casper Jennings. The film has since grossed over $300 million at the box office since its debut in late 2023.

Migration movie profile summary

Genre Animation Country of origin United States Release date December 6, 2023 Running time 1 hour 23 minutes Streamed on Prime Video, Netflix Director Benjamin Renner Writers/Creators Mike White, Benjamin Renner, Ken Daurio, and Greg Kalleres Producers Chris Meledandri, Joy Poirel, and Delphine Le Roch Production house Illumination IMDb rating 6.6/10

Exploring the cast of Migration movie

Directed by Benjamin Renner and written by Mike White, Migration is a 2023 American animated adventure comedy film that features a star-studded voice cast, including familiar Hollywood talent. Here is a look at some of the actors who lent their voices to the franchise:

1. Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard

Full name : Kumail Ali Nanjiani

: Kumail Ali Nanjiani Date of birth: May 2, 1978

May 2, 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of January 2026)

47 years old (as of January 2026) Career: Actor, screenwriter, and stand-up comedian

Actor, screenwriter, and stand-up comedian Social media: Instagram

Nanjiani voices Mack Mallard, the anxious and overprotective father duck in the Migration movie. He initially resists the idea of migrating south from their New England pond, but eventually joins his family on their adventure to Jamaica. The renowned actor boasts over 12 writing credits and 106 appearances in movies and TV shows.

2. Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard

Full name : Elizabeth Mitchell Banks

: Elizabeth Mitchell Banks Date of birth : February 10, 1974

: February 10, 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of January 2026)

: 51 years old (as of January 2026) Career : Actress, director, writer, and producer.

: Actress, director, writer, and producer. Social media: Instagram

Elizabeth Banks voices Pam Mallard, the daring duck mother. She pushes her reluctant family to leave their New England pond for Jamaica.

Banks had her huge break in 2012 after featuring as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games. The talented actress has appeared in over 105 movies and TV shows, and has produced over 34 films.

3. Danny DeVito as Uncle Dan

Full name : Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.

: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Date of birth: November 17, 1944

November 17, 1944 Age: 81 years old (as of January 2026)

81 years old (as of January 2026) Career: Actor and filmmaker

Actor and filmmaker Social media: X (Twitter)

Danny voices Uncle Dan in Migration. As the great-uncle to Dax and Gwen, Danny DeVito reluctantly joins the family's migration from New England to Jamaica. The Oscar-winning actor has accumulated over 158 acting, 49 producing, and 24 directing credits under his name since debuting in the film industry in 1970.

4. Awkwafina as Chump

Full name : Nora Lum

: Nora Lum Date of birth: June 2, 1988

June 2, 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of January 2026)

37 years old (as of January 2026) Career : Actress and rapper

: Actress and rapper Social media: Instagram

Awkwafina voices Chump, the authoritarian, one-footed leader of a New York City pigeon gang. The Mallard family encounters her during their urban detour. She initially demands tolls but aids their escape from danger. Awkwafina has earned multiple awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

5. Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard

Full name: Caspar Jennings

Caspar Jennings Date of birth : around 2010

: around 2010 Age : 15 years

: 15 years Career: Actor

Garth Jennings' son, Caspar, voices Dax Mallard, the confident and restless son of Mack and Pam, in Migration. He made his career debut in 2016 after featuring in his father's Sing (2016) as a piglet.

6. David Mitchell as GooGoo

Full name : David James Stuart Mitchell

: David James Stuart Mitchell Date of birth : July 14, 1974

: July 14, 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of January 2026)

51 years old (as of January 2026) Career: Actor, comedian, and writer

Actor, comedian, and writer Social media: X (Twitter)

David Mitchell voices GooGoo, the leader of a Pekin duck flock in Migration. After escaping their farm with the Mallards and Delroy, GooGoo's flock joins the journey to Jamaica. The British comedian is famed for Peep Show and Would I Lie to You?

7. Isabela Merced as Kim

Full name: Isabela Yolanda Moner

Isabela Yolanda Moner Date of birth : July 10, 2001

: July 10, 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of January 2026)

24 years old (as of January 2026) Career : Actress

: Actress Social media: Instagram

Isabela Merced voices Kim, Dax Mallard's crush and friend from a migrating duck flock. Kim's family stops at the Mallards' New England pond on the way to Jamaica, sparking Dax's excitement and indirectly motivating the family's journey.

She debuted her acting career in 2013, but her big break came when she starred as CJ Martins in 100 Things to Do Before High School. Isabela has since featured in over 43 movies and TV shows, including Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

8. Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy

Full name : Keegan-Michael Key

: Keegan-Michael Key Date of birth : March 22, 1971

: March 22, 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of January 2026)

: 54 years old (as of January 2026) Career: Actor, comedian, producer, and writer

Actor, comedian, producer, and writer Social media: Instagram

Keegan-Michael Key voices Delroy, the Jamaican bird in Migration. Delroy is a parrot with a Jamaican accent, captured and held in a New York City restaurant, whom the Mallard family encounters during their journey. Keegan reportedly worked with a dialect coach to perfect his Jamaican accent.

The actor began his career in 1991 and has since appeared in over 135 movies and TV shows, including Keanu, Let's Be Cops, Super Mario Bros: The Movie, and Wonka. He also boasts over 6 writing and 7 producing credits.

9. Carol Kane as Erin

Full name : Carol Kane

: Carol Kane Date of birth: June 18, 1952

June 18, 1952 Age: 73 years old (as of January 2026)

73 years old (as of January 2026) Career: Actress and comedian

Veteran actress Carol Kane voices Erin, the friendly but somewhat intimidating great blue heron in the animated movie Migration. Since debuting her acting career in 1971, Carol has appeared in over 182 movies and TV shows, and has also produced 2 films.

10. Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard

Tresi Gazal voices the lovable daughter, Gwen, in Illumination's movie Migration. This marked her film debut, earning her an Annie Award nomination. She also reprised her role in 2023's Migration: I Love You Always Forever.

Other Migration characters

Migration features additional memorable characters beyond the core Mallard family and key allies. Some of the additional Migration cast members include:

Abby Craden

Django Craig

Luca Diaz

Aaron Hendry

JP Karliak

Jason Pace

Is the Migration movie a hit or a flop?

Migration is considered a box-office hit. It reportedly earned $300.5 million worldwide against a $72 million production budget, despite a weak opening weekend of $12.5 million.

Final word

The cast of Migration movie elevates a simple migration into animated magic. From DeVito's grumpy Uncle Dan to Merced's charming Kim, each voice crafts heartfelt family bonds. These feathered-frenzy performances have driven the film's box office to $300.5 million.

