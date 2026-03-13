Melany Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were arrested in the United States on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, for allegedly stealing groceries

After news of the arrest broke, social media users revisited Mel Viljoen’s last Facebook post before the incident

After the arrest news surfaced, netizens flooded the comments with jokes and criticism, with some saying the post “didn’t age well”

Mel Viljoen’s last Facebook post left Mzansi in stitches. Image: Mel Viljoen

Source: Facebook

The last Facebook post that reality TV star Melany “Mel” Viljoen shared before she and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were arrested has sparked hilarious reactions.

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Mel and Peet Viljoen dominated news headlines for the wrong reasons after they were arrested for allegedly stealing groceries in the United States.

The couple’s arrest on Tuesday afternoon, 10 March, sparked reactions online, with reality TV stars Beverly Steyn and Happy Simelane taking turns to throw jabs at them. After news broke that the controversial couple were in the slammer for giving themselves a five-finger discount, several South Africans revisited Mel Viljeon’s last Facebook post before their arrest.

What did Mel Viljoen post on Facebook days before their arrest?

Mel Viljoen shared several photos on her official Facebook page on Saturday, 7 March 2026. The photos showed the couple enjoying a day out in San Francisco.

The couple visited the Golden Gate Bridge. The duo also took a photo of the SkyStar Observation Wheel located at Fisherman's Wharf and Saints Peter and Paul Church, a well-known church in the North Beach neighbourhood. The photo also showed the San Francisco Bay toward the Marin Headlands.

Mel Viljoen captioned the photos:

“#California Peet Viljoen”

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Mel Viljoen’s last post days before arrest

In the comments, social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions after revisiting Mel Viljoen’s final Facebook post before her arrest. Several netizens poked fun at Mel and Peet Viljoen.

Here are some of the comments:

Mangaliso Asante Mangy joked:

“Should start filming the ‘Real Inmates of Palm Beach’😄”

Brenda Brits remarked:

“So, they didn't have any money when they left here so fast. They went over July last year, and in August, they already started the fraud. So, the videos of how nice their life is, were fake? Why pretend if you know it's not true? Look where you are now, and who is going to pay that big sponsor because you don't have money? Also, I do not know how you manage to be in another country for so long without a job.”

Charmaine Ferreira mocked:

“Was this photo before or after you stole toilet paper? 😂”

Janie van Castricum said:

“This didn't age well😅😅😅”

Stan Slater remarked:

“Wow! But the wheel turned quickly. They seem to have forgotten that the police services in the USA do work well, and they caught you very quickly.”

South Africans reacted to Mel Viljoen’s last Facebook post days before she was arrested. Image: Mel Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Melany “Mel” Viljoen on why she was allegedly stealing in the US

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen shared her reason for allegedly stealing 392 items.

This was after her husband, Peet Viljoen, was arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, in Boca Raton, Florida, for allegedly stealing from Publix Supermarket.

Source: Briefly News