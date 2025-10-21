Jill Whelan's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects a remarkable journey from child star to Hollywood icon. Best known as Vicki Stubing on The Love Boat, she charmed audiences worldwide with her strong comic instincts and relatable screen presence. Her career spans acting, radio hosting, and a unique role as cruise ambassador.

Jill on July 4, 2018 (L). Whelan and her husband, Jeff Knapple, on August 29, 2022 (R). Photo: @officialjillwhelan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jill Whelan's estimated fortune is $1.5 million , derived from her career as an actress, brand promoter, and radio host.

, derived from her career as an actress, brand promoter, and radio host. Jill rose to fame through her role as Vicki Stubing on The Love Boat .

on . She has been married three times in her life.

in her life. Jill Whelan works as the Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises.

Profile summary

Full name Jill Whelan Gender Female Date of birth September 29, 1966 Age 59 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 55 kg (approx) Father Charles Whelan Mother Carol Garett Siblings Nancy Whelan Relationship status Married Husband Jeff Knaple Children Grant Chaykowsky and Harrison St. John Education Santa Monica College, Guildford University Profession Actress, radio host, and brand promoter Social media Instagram Facebook

A look at Jill Whelan’s net worth and facts

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Love Boat actress has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her career as an actress, radio host, and brand ambassador.

Jill Whelan on October 2, 2022. Photo: @officialjillwhelan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

1. She skyrocketed from a child actress to a Hollywood icon.

Before joining The Love Boat franchise, Whelan was already an established child actress. She debuted her acting career in 1979, portraying Nancy Wilks in Friends.

Jill has since appeared in over 32 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 The Girl in the Pool Susan 2023 Exeter Mrs Haney 2021 Jon Hamm Coach Marrisa 2017 Take it from the Top Jill 2016 Criminal Minds Principal Vicki Dahl 2015 Real Husbands of Hollywood Karen



2. Jill has ventured into radio and podcast hosting

In October 2005, Jill began working as a radio talk show host at 1210 WPHT radio. She also co-hosted The Brian and Jill Show with Brian Phelps from September 2012 to late 2013.

3. Worked as an investigative news producer

Shortly after her return from studying in England, Jill took a job as an investigative news producer at KCOP News, a Los Angeles TV station. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked from August 1999 to May 2001.

Jill and Jeff on June 18, 2025 (L). Jeff, Jill, and their son, Grant, on July 6, 2021 (R). Photo: @officialjillwhelan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

4. She is a celebration ambassador

In March 2015, Jill was named Princess Cruises' Celebrations Ambassador. The role involves assisting passengers celebrating events, creating content, and representing the company at consumer and travel shows.

5. The Love Boat actress hosts a one-woman cabaret show titled Jill Whelan: An Evening in Dry Dock

In 2007, the talented actress launched a song-filled autobiographical cabaret show, Jill Whelan: An Evening in Dry Dock. She recounts her early days on The Love Boat and how it shaped her as a person.

6. Jill Whelan has been married three times in her life

Her first marriage was to Brad St. John in December 1993, which ended in divorce in 2001. She then married Michael Chaykowsky in April 2004; they divorced in 2014. Her third marriage is to Jeff Knapple, whom she married in 2017, and they are still together.

Jill Whelan's husband is also a divorcee. Talking of their marriage in an interview with People magazine, Whelan explained,

We really get along so well and enjoy each other's company so much and respect each other so much. And we make each other laugh, so we're really, really lucky.

Jill on June 17, 2019 (L). Whelan and her husband, Jeff Knapple, in Haines, Alaska, on September 9, 2018 (R). Photo: @officialjillwhelan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

7. She hails from Oakland, California

Jill Whelan (aged 59 years old as of 2025) was born on September 29, 1966, in Oakland, California, United States, to Carol Garett and Charles Whelan. She grew up alongside her sister, Nancy Whelan.

8. Her mother managed her career when she was young

Thrusted into stardom at a tender age, Jill Whelan’s mother, Carol Garett, took up the role of a momager. In an interview with Fox News, she credits her mother for being by her side during her early days as a star. She stated,

My mom was incredible. She never forgot that she was a parent first before she was a ‘momager.’ And I attribute pretty much the fact that I haven't been arrested to my mom.

Jill Whelan (R) and her mother, Carol (L), at the Fourth Annual Celebrity Mother/Daughter Fashion Show on March 28, 1985, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

9. She has two sons from her multiple relationships

Jill Whelan has two children from her previous marriage. Her first son, Harrison St. John, was born shortly after her marriage to Brad St. John in the 1990s. She gave birth to her second son, Grant Chaykowsky, during her marriage to Michael Chaykowsky in 2006.

10. She made her breakthrough in The Love Boat

Jill joined the American romantic comedy-drama television series in 1978 during its second season. She portrayed Vicki Stubing, the captain's daughter.

After the show concluded, she attended college in England. During an interview with People magazine, Jill talked of her desire to feature in the show’s sequel to see how her character, Vicki Stubing, had fared. She said,

Wouldn't a sequel be fabulous? She always had terrible boyfriends who made her steal or drink. It would've been fun to explore where she would've gone in work or in a relationship. Maybe she is [married] for the third time, like me.

Actress Jill Whelan at the special screening of "A Girl Like Her" at The ArcLight Hollywood on March 27, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

11. She relocated to Arizona from California

In 2025, Whelan made the tough decision to move from California to Arizona. In an interview with People magazine, she discussed her decision, explaining that her family had relocated to the state. She said,

My sister and her husband also decided to move to Arizona, so they stayed with us and they're just about to move out into their place. My son is in school in Tucson, and so that's pretty magical. We got my mom settled in Arizona, so it's been a convergence by the Whelans.

Trivia

Jill was ranked number 66 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Kid Stars in 2005.

in 2005. Whelan is now an ambassador, businesswoman, writer, and producer.

Final word

Jill Whelan’s net worth, estimated at $1.5 million, reveals a diverse career marked by passion and resilience. Her financial success mirrors her dedication to the craft and her pursuit of new adventures.

