Meet the 23 amazing Golden Bachelor women: One dated Chuck Norris!
The Golden Bachelor women bring charm and passion to Mel Owens' quest for love. Season 2 features a vibrant group of contestants aged 58 to 77 from diverse backgrounds. These women prove that romance has no age limit, making every episode an emotional rollercoaster.
Key takeaways
- Mel Owens, The Golden Bachelor, is 66 years old and was a former NFL player turned sports lawyer.
- As of the episode aired on October 9, 2025, 17 women have been eliminated from The Golden Bachelor season 2.
- Season 2 premiered on September 24, 2025, on ABC.
- Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were stars of The Golden Bachelor season one. They tied the knot on January 4, 2024, and divorced in June of the same year.
Meet The Golden Bachelor women
From retired firefighters to yoga instructors, The Golden Bachelor brings together a diverse ensemble of women. They include:
Name
Occupation
Tracy
Interior Designer
Amy
Full-time mother
Dianne
Librarian
Gerri
CEO at Comfort Home Care
Monica B
Flight Attendant
Monica P
Cosmetic dentist
Terri
Cosmetic dentist
Maia
College sports consultant
Lily
Retired elementary school teacher
Mylene
VIP host
Alexandra
Luxury yachts consultant
Roxanne
Health advocate
Lisa
State park employee
Andra
Retired federal worker
Carla
Former model
Susie
Realtor
Robin
Wealth advisor
Peg
Retired Firefighter
Carol
Manager
Cheryl
Retired IRS employee
Cindy
Retired biomedical engineer
Debbie
Fitness professional
Nicolle
Yoga instructor
1. Tracy
- Full name: Tracy Oubre Thompson
- Age: 62 years old
- Place of birth: Lafayette, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Occupation: Interior Designer
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
Tracy, a Los Angeles native known for her signature hats, is one of The Golden Bachelor's contestants. She is an interior designer and loves attending horse races and college football games. Despite her initial impression, she was eliminated in the first week.
2. Amy
- Full name: Amy Kaplan
- Date of birth: July 3, 1962
- Age: 63 years
- Place of birth: Short Hills, New Jersey, United States
- Occupation: Full-time mother
- Status: Eliminated week 3
- Social media: Instagram
Amy Kaplan is a mom-nager to her twin daughters, Allie and Lexi. She was eliminated three weeks into the show, but her DMs have been flooded with men looking for a chance to take her out. She revealed,
My DMs are going crazy. Like anyone who I even had one remote single date with or I had a drink with. And some of them are strangers … I’m a kid in a candy store.
3. Dianne
- Full name: Diane Firmani
- Age: 71
- Place of birth: Wasilla, Alaska, United States
- Occupation: Librarian
- Status: Eliminated in week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Diane Firmani is a 71-year-old contestant on The Golden Bachelor, Season 2. The librarian from Wasilla, Alaska, is a hockey player, a three-time triathlon winner, and a Dolly Parton fan who was sent home in the first week. Firmani is a mother to two sons.
4. Gerri
- Full name: Gerri Flowers
- Age: 64
- Place of birth: Rockville, Maryland, United States
- Occupation: CEO at Comfort Home Care
- Status: Eliminated (week 3)
- Social media: Instagram
Gerrithe, CEO of Comfort Home Care in Rockville, is a mother to four children. Although she received the first impression rose from Mel Owen during the show's premiere, she was eliminated on episode 4.
5. Monica B.
- Full name: Monica Brewer
- Age: 62
- Place of birth: Huntsville, Alabama, United States
- Occupation: Flight Attendant
- Status: Eliminated in week 2
- Social media: Instagram
Monica B, a flight attendant, was among the 23 women on The Golden Bachelor's season 2. She was one of the four women eliminated in week 2. Brewer spends most of her time at farmers' markets and doing yoga in the park.
6. Monica P
- Full name: Monica Parham
- Age: 60
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama
- Occupation: Cosmetic dentist
- Status: Eliminated week 3
- Social media: Instagram
Monica P is a cosmetic dentist based in Birmingham. Despite describing herself as wife material, she was dumped by week 3 of the second season. When she is not working, she spends time with her sons, going to karaoke, and playing board games.
7. Terri
- Full name: Terri Alani
- Age: 71
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Occupation: Cosmetic dentist
- Status: Eliminated (week 2)
- Social media: Instagram
Nicknamed the Texas Tooth Lady, Terri Alani is a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas, who has been a fan of the franchise since its inception. She was a contestant on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor but was eliminated in the second week.
8. Maia
- Full name: Maia Dreyer
- Age: 58
- Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States
- Occupation: College sports consultant
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Maia Dreyer is one of The Golden Bachelor season 2 cast members. She is a 58-year-old college sports consultant from Malibu, California, who is competitive and loves sports, just like Mel.
Maia discussed her time on the show during a September 29, 2025, interview with Bachelor Nation. She said,
Being on “The Golden Bachelor” taught me to live life to the fullest! It’s my golden era and I want to try as many new (adventurous) things as possible while I can!
9. Lily
- Full name: Lily Reeves
- Age: 72
- Place of birth: Pacific Palisades, California, United States
- Occupation: Retired elementary school teacher
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Reeves is a 72-year-old retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California, and the sister of actress Rita Wilson. Lily plays on a USTA tennis team, loves dancing, and making jambalaya.
10. Mylene
- Full name: Mylene Vasilescu
- Age: 61
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- Occupation: VIP host
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Mylene Vasilescu was born and raised in the Philippines before moving to Japan and later to Las Vegas. The multilingual contestant was eliminated in the first week. She loves cooking traditional Filipino meals.
11. Alexandra
- Full name: Alexandra Tovar
- Age: 67
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Occupation: Luxury yachts consultant
- Status: Eliminated in week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Alexandra is a 67-year-old luxury yacht sales representative from Miami and a single mother of three. Tovar is a proud Colombian-American who also supports the Colombian national football team and loves listening to Bob Marley.
12. Roxanne
- Full name: Roxanne Massey
- Age: 63
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
- Occupation: Health advocate
- Status: Eliminated week 3
- Social media: Instagram
Roxanne featured on The Golden Bachelor season 2. She is a full-time nurse specialising in anti-ageing and helping women over 50 take care of themselves.
During an October 8, 2025, interview with People magazine, Massey described what she has learned from her time on The Golden Bachelor. She said,
I have totally grown so much in so many areas within myself. It's not just about finding love with Mel, it's really about finding the love within myself. Just knowing my worth. It's not based on a man choosing me or not. It's really choosing myself.
13. Lisa
- Full name: Lisa Flaherty
- Age: 66
- Place of birth: Marion, Ohio
- Occupation: State park employee
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Lisa Flaherty from The Golden Bachelor is a 66-year-old state park employee from Marion, Ohio. She is a mother of two, a passionate animal rescuer, and a self-described "bird nerd" and "Swiftie". Despite joining the show because dating is "nonexistent" in her small town, she was eliminated in the first episode.
14. Andra
- Full name: Andra Wicks
- Age: 77
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Occupation: Retired federal worker
- Status: Eliminated in week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Andra Wicks is notable for being the twin sister of Sandra Mason from the first season of The Golden Bachelor. She enjoys crafting, working out at the gym, and dining out with friends. She was eliminated in the first episode.
15. Carla
- Full name: Carla Kemp
- Age: 62
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Occupation: Former model
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Carla Kemp, a former model turned midlife influencer, is one of the women featured in The Golden Bachelor. She was eliminated in the first week of the show. Since leaving the mansion, she has been focusing on her life as a midlife influencer, including travelling to the Bahamas.
16. Susie
- Full name: Susie Lampe
- Age: 62
- Place of birth: Del Mar, California
- Occupation: Realtor
- Status: Eliminated week 1
- Social media: Instagram
Susie is a mother of three and a realtor based in Del Mar, California. She graduated from college as a 30-year-old mother. She was eliminated in the first week.
17. Robin
- Full name: Robin Rocha
- Age: 63
- Place of birth: Napa Valley, California, United States
- Occupation: Wealth advisor
- Status: Eliminated in week 4
- Social media: Instagram
Robin Rocha works as a wealth advisor. She also owns a vineyard and is the senior vice president of Merrill Lynch. She was sent home in week 4 of the show.
18. Peg
- Full name: Peg Munson
- Age: 62
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- Occupation: Retired Firefighter and bomb technician
- Status: Still on the show
- Social media: Instagram
As a retired bomb technician and firefighter, Peg brings her sassiness and professional dance prowess to the show. She is a single mother to her daughter, Dakota, and is looking for true love with a strong connection.
19. Carol
- Full name: Carol Freeman-Branstine
- Age: 63
- Place of birth: Villa Park, California, United States
- Occupation: Manager
- Status: Still on the show
- Social media: Instagram
A mother to three girls, Carol works as a full-time manager to her nephew, baseball star Freddie Freeman. She recently revealed that she had gone back to college.
20. Cheryl
- Full name: Cheryl Steele
- Age: 66
- Place of birth: Englewood, Colo., USA
- Occupation: Retired IRS employee
- Status: Still on the show
- Social media: Instagram
Cheryl Steele is a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, season 2. The 66-year-old retired IRS worker from Lakewood, Colorado, enjoys motorcycles, dirt roads, and the outdoors. She has been single for over a decade.
21. Cindy
- Full name: Cindy Angelcyk Cullers
- Age: 60
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
- Occupation: Retired biomedical engineer
- Status: Still on the show
- Social media: Instagram
Cindy, a Texas-based retired biomedical engineer, is one of The Golden Bachelor's extraordinary ladies. She once dated Chuck Norris, an American martial artist and actor.
22. Debbie Siebers
- Full name: Debbie Siebers
- Age: 65
- Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States
- Occupation: Fitness professional
- Status: Still on the show
- Social media: Instagram
Debbie, a fitness professional and motocross champion, has never been married as she has spent most of her time on her fitness career. However, she is looking forward to finding someone who makes her feel alive, like fitness does.
23. Nicole
- Full name: Nicolle Kate Briscoe
- Age: 64
- Place of birth: Miami Beach, Florida, United States
- Occupation: Yoga instructor
- Status: Still on the show
- Social media: Instagram
Known for her constant drama on the show, Nicole is a yoga instructor and plant-based chef. Briscoe attended culinary school and has been a vegan since the age of 19. She is a mother to two children and enjoys travelling, cooking, painting, and biking.
FAQs
The Golden Bachelor is an American dating reality television series. Below are the frequently asked questions about the show and cast.
Is The Golden Bachelor still with Theresa?
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were stars of The Golden Bachelor season one. They tied the knot on January 4, 2024, in La Quinta, California.
However, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce in April 2024 and have since finalised it. They cited distance and the challenges of merging their lives after their engagement on The Golden Bachelor as reasons for the split.
They announced their divorce during a joint interview on Good Morning America. They said,
Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.
When did The Golden Bachelor start?
The Golden Bachelor season one premiered on September 28, 2023, on ABC, and concluded on November 30, 2023. The second season premiered on September 24, 2025.
What women are left on The Golden Bachelor?
As of the episode aired on October 9, 2025, six women remain uneliminated from The Golden Bachelor season 2. They include: Nicole, Debbie Siebers, Cindy, Cheryl, Carol, and Peg.
How old is Mel Owens on The Golden Bachelor?
Mel, whose full name is Mel Tyrae Owens (age 66 as of October 2025), was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States, on December 7, 1958. He is a former American professional football player.
Trivia
- Terri, a 71-year-old dentist, taught herself ventriloquism at the age of 9 and once participated in a polar plunge in Antarctica.
- Debbie, a fitness professional, participated in the opening and closing ceremonies of the L.A. Olympics and was asked on a date by Robert De Niro.
- Cindy, a retired biomedical engineer, invented a cocktail called the Green Lizard.
Conclusion
The Golden Bachelor women have proven that love transcends age in captivating ways. Their inspiring journeys continue to engage audiences across every episode.
