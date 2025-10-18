Global site navigation

Meet the 23 amazing Golden Bachelor women: One dated Chuck Norris!
Meet the 23 amazing Golden Bachelor women: One dated Chuck Norris!

by  Bennett Yates
10 min read

The Golden Bachelor women bring charm and passion to Mel Owens' quest for love. Season 2 features a vibrant group of contestants aged 58 to 77 from diverse backgrounds. These women prove that romance has no age limit, making every episode an emotional rollercoaster.

Amazing Golden Bachelor women
The Golden Bachelor women. Photo: @goldenbachabc on Instagram
Key takeaways

  • Mel Owens, The Golden Bachelor, is 66 years old and was a former NFL player turned sports lawyer.
  • As of the episode aired on October 9, 2025, 17 women have been eliminated from The Golden Bachelor season 2.
  • Season 2 premiered on September 24, 2025, on ABC.
  • Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were stars of The Golden Bachelor season one. They tied the knot on January 4, 2024, and divorced in June of the same year.

Meet The Golden Bachelor women

From retired firefighters to yoga instructors, The Golden Bachelor brings together a diverse ensemble of women. They include:

Name

Occupation

Tracy

Interior Designer

Amy

Full-time mother

Dianne

Librarian

Gerri

CEO at Comfort Home Care

Monica B

Flight Attendant

Monica P

Cosmetic dentist

Terri

Cosmetic dentist

Maia

College sports consultant

Lily

Retired elementary school teacher

Mylene

VIP host

Alexandra

Luxury yachts consultant

Roxanne

Health advocate

Lisa

State park employee

Andra

Retired federal worker

Carla

Former model

Susie

Realtor

Robin

Wealth advisor

Peg

Retired Firefighter

Carol

Manager

Cheryl

Retired IRS employee

Cindy

Retired biomedical engineer

Debbie

Fitness professional

Nicolle

Yoga instructor

1. Tracy

Tracy is one of the amazing Golden Bachelor women
Tracy on September 25, 2025 (L). Oubre on September 17, 2025 (R). Photo: @Tracy Oubre Thompson on Facebook
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Tracy Oubre Thompson
  • Age: 62 years old
  • Place of birth: Lafayette, Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Occupation: Interior Designer
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Tracy, a Los Angeles native known for her signature hats, is one of The Golden Bachelor's contestants. She is an interior designer and loves attending horse races and college football games. Despite her initial impression, she was eliminated in the first week.

2. Amy

Amy Kaplan is one of The Golden Bachelor cast
Amy on September 5, 2025 (L). Kaplan at Ojai Valley Inn And Spa, on November 4, 2024 (R). Photo: @the_kaplan_twinsmama on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Amy Kaplan
  • Date of birth: July 3, 1962
  • Age: 63 years
  • Place of birth: Short Hills, New Jersey, United States
  • Occupation: Full-time mother
  • Status: Eliminated week 3
  • Social media: Instagram

Amy Kaplan is a mom-nager to her twin daughters, Allie and Lexi. She was eliminated three weeks into the show, but her DMs have been flooded with men looking for a chance to take her out. She revealed,

My DMs are going crazy. Like anyone who I even had one remote single date with or I had a drink with. And some of them are strangers … I’m a kid in a candy store.

3. Dianne

Diane Firmani is one of Golden Bachelor contestants
Diane on October 1, 2025 (L). Firmani on May 5, 2025 (R). Photo: @mamafirmani on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Diane Firmani
  • Age: 71
  • Place of birth: Wasilla, Alaska, United States
  • Occupation: Librarian
  • Status: Eliminated in week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Diane Firmani is a 71-year-old contestant on The Golden Bachelor, Season 2. The librarian from Wasilla, Alaska, is a hockey player, a three-time triathlon winner, and a Dolly Parton fan who was sent home in the first week. Firmani is a mother to two sons.

4. Gerri

Gerri Flowers is one of the amazing Golden Bachelor women
Gerri on September 30, 2024 (L). Flowers and her daughter, Ashley Pearl Ida Rose, on November 24, 2013 (R). Photo: @g_flowers5269 on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Gerri Flowers
  • Age: 64
  • Place of birth: Rockville, Maryland, United States
  • Occupation: CEO at Comfort Home Care
  • Status: Eliminated (week 3)
  • Social media: Instagram

Gerrithe, CEO of Comfort Home Care in Rockville, is a mother to four children. Although she received the first impression rose from Mel Owen during the show's premiere, she was eliminated on episode 4.

5. Monica B.

Monica Brewer is among 23 amazing Golden Bachelor women
Monica in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 2, 2025 (L). Brewer on July 25, 2017 (R). Photo: @therealmonicabrewer on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Monica Brewer
  • Age: 62
  • Place of birth: Huntsville, Alabama, United States
  • Occupation: Flight Attendant
  • Status: Eliminated in week 2
  • Social media: Instagram

Monica B, a flight attendant, was among the 23 women on The Golden Bachelor's season 2. She was one of the four women eliminated in week 2. Brewer spends most of her time at farmers' markets and doing yoga in the park.

6. Monica P

Monica Parham is a cast on The Golden Bachelor
Monica on February 26, 2025 (L). Parham on June 12, 2025 (R). Photo: @drmonicaparham on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Monica Parham
  • Age: 60
  • Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Occupation: Cosmetic dentist
  • Status: Eliminated week 3
  • Social media: Instagram

Monica P is a cosmetic dentist based in Birmingham. Despite describing herself as wife material, she was dumped by week 3 of the second season. When she is not working, she spends time with her sons, going to karaoke, and playing board games.

7. Terri

Terri Alani is a cast on The Golden Bachelor
Terri in Houston, Texas, on December 25, 2023 (L). Alani at Mt. Crested Butte, CO Ski Resort, on March 3, 2025 (R). Photo: @texastoothlady on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Terri Alani
  • Age: 71
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
  • Occupation: Cosmetic dentist
  • Status: Eliminated (week 2)
  • Social media: Instagram

Nicknamed the Texas Tooth Lady, Terri Alani is a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas, who has been a fan of the franchise since its inception. She was a contestant on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor but was eliminated in the second week.

8. Maia

Maia Dreyer was eliminated on The Golden Bachelor
Maia in Bachelor Mansion, on September 4, 2025 (L). Dreyer at Yale University, January 19, 2020 (R). Photo: @maia.dreyer on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Maia Dreyer
  • Age: 58
  • Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States
  • Occupation: College sports consultant
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Maia Dreyer is one of The Golden Bachelor season 2 cast members. She is a 58-year-old college sports consultant from Malibu, California, who is competitive and loves sports, just like Mel.

Maia discussed her time on the show during a September 29, 2025, interview with Bachelor Nation. She said,

Being on “The Golden Bachelor” taught me to live life to the fullest! It’s my golden era and I want to try as many new (adventurous) things as possible while I can!

9. Lily

Lily Reeves was eliminated from The Golden Bachelor
Lily on August 25, 2025 (L). Reeves on September 20, 2024 (R). Photo: @lkcreeves on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Lily Reeves
  • Age: 72
  • Place of birth: Pacific Palisades, California, United States
  • Occupation: Retired elementary school teacher
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Reeves is a 72-year-old retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California, and the sister of actress Rita Wilson. Lily plays on a USTA tennis team, loves dancing, and making jambalaya.

10. Mylene

Mylene Vasilescu is one of the amazing Golden Bachelor women
Mylene on October 1, 2025 (L). Vasilescu on September 5, 2025 (R). Photo: @mylenevasilescu on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Mylene Vasilescu
  • Age: 61
  • Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
  • Occupation: VIP host
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Mylene Vasilescu was born and raised in the Philippines before moving to Japan and later to Las Vegas. The multilingual contestant was eliminated in the first week. She loves cooking traditional Filipino meals.

11. Alexandra

Alexandra Tovar is part of the 23 amazing Golden Bachelor women
Alexandra on July 12, 2025 (L). Tovar on July 15, 2025 (R). Photo: @alexandrayachts on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Alexandra Tovar
  • Age: 67
  • Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
  • Occupation: Luxury yachts consultant
  • Status: Eliminated in week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Alexandra is a 67-year-old luxury yacht sales representative from Miami and a single mother of three. Tovar is a proud Colombian-American who also supports the Colombian national football team and loves listening to Bob Marley.

12. Roxanne

Roxanne Massey was eliminated on week 3
Roxanne on September 30, 2025 (L). Massey on September 6, 2025 (R). Photo: @roxannemasseywellness on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Roxanne Massey
  • Age: 63
  • Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
  • Occupation: Health advocate
  • Status: Eliminated week 3
  • Social media: Instagram

Roxanne featured on The Golden Bachelor season 2. She is a full-time nurse specialising in anti-ageing and helping women over 50 take care of themselves.

During an October 8, 2025, interview with People magazine, Massey described what she has learned from her time on The Golden Bachelor. She said,

I have totally grown so much in so many areas within myself. It's not just about finding love with Mel, it's really about finding the love within myself. Just knowing my worth. It's not based on a man choosing me or not. It's really choosing myself.

13. Lisa

Lisa is one of The Golden Bachelor cast
Lisa on September 5, 2025 (L). Flaherty on April 21, 2025 (R). Photo: @thelisaflaherty on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Lisa Flaherty
  • Age: 66
  • Place of birth: Marion, Ohio
  • Occupation: State park employee
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Lisa Flaherty from The Golden Bachelor is a 66-year-old state park employee from Marion, Ohio. She is a mother of two, a passionate animal rescuer, and a self-described "bird nerd" and "Swiftie". Despite joining the show because dating is "nonexistent" in her small town, she was eliminated in the first episode.

14. Andra

Andra Wicks is a Golden Bachelor cast
Andra on September 13, 2025 (L). Wicks on September 4, 2025 (R). Photo: @andra.wicks on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Andra Wicks
  • Age: 77
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Occupation: Retired federal worker
  • Status: Eliminated in week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Andra Wicks is notable for being the twin sister of Sandra Mason from the first season of The Golden Bachelor. She enjoys crafting, working out at the gym, and dining out with friends. She was eliminated in the first episode.

15. Carla

Carla Kemp
Carla on June 9, 2025 (L). Kemp at Hollywood Hills, on May 8, 2025 (R). Photo: @fabnfitbycarla on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Carla Kemp
  • Age: 62
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Occupation: Former model
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Carla Kemp, a former model turned midlife influencer, is one of the women featured in The Golden Bachelor. She was eliminated in the first week of the show. Since leaving the mansion, she has been focusing on her life as a midlife influencer, including travelling to the Bahamas.

16. Susie

Susie Lampe is one of the amazing Golden Bachelor women
Susie on September 4, 2025 (L). Lampe and her father on June 22, 2025 (R). Photo: @susielampe23 on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Susie Lampe
  • Age: 62
  • Place of birth: Del Mar, California
  • Occupation: Realtor
  • Status: Eliminated week 1
  • Social media: Instagram

Susie is a mother of three and a realtor based in Del Mar, California. She graduated from college as a 30-year-old mother. She was eliminated in the first week.

17. Robin

Robin Rocha is one of The Golden Bachelor women
Robin on October 3, 2025 (L). Rocha on July 3, 2025 (R). Photo: @robinr150 on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Robin Rocha
  • Age: 63
  • Place of birth: Napa Valley, California, United States
  • Occupation: Wealth advisor
  • Status: Eliminated in week 4
  • Social media: Instagram

Robin Rocha works as a wealth advisor. She also owns a vineyard and is the senior vice president of Merrill Lynch. She was sent home in week 4 of the show.

18. Peg

Peg Munson is a cast on The Golden Bachelor
Peg on March 24, 2024 (L). Munson in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 5, 2024 (R). Photo: @peg_munson on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Peg Munson
  • Age: 62
  • Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
  • Occupation: Retired Firefighter and bomb technician
  • Status: Still on the show
  • Social media: Instagram

As a retired bomb technician and firefighter, Peg brings her sassiness and professional dance prowess to the show. She is a single mother to her daughter, Dakota, and is looking for true love with a strong connection.

19. Carol

Carol Freeman-Branstine is a Golden Bachelor cast
Carol and her father on April 21, 2025 (L). Freeman-Branstine in Los Angeles, California, on October 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @carol_free14 on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Carol Freeman-Branstine
  • Age: 63
  • Place of birth: Villa Park, California, United States
  • Occupation: Manager
  • Status: Still on the show
  • Social media: Instagram

A mother to three girls, Carol works as a full-time manager to her nephew, baseball star Freddie Freeman. She recently revealed that she had gone back to college.

20. Cheryl

Cheryl Steele on The Golden Bachelor
Cheryl on October 10, 2015 (L). Steele on October 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @cherylsteeleofficial on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Cheryl Steele
  • Age: 66
  • Place of birth: Englewood, Colo., USA
  • Occupation: Retired IRS employee
  • Status: Still on the show
  • Social media: Instagram

Cheryl Steele is a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, season 2. The 66-year-old retired IRS worker from Lakewood, Colorado, enjoys motorcycles, dirt roads, and the outdoors. She has been single for over a decade.

21. Cindy

Cindy Angelcyk Cullers on The Golden Bachelor
Cindy on October 9, 2025 (L). Angelcyk in Austin, Texas, on May 1, 2023 (R). Photo: @cmcullers on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Cindy Angelcyk Cullers
  • Age: 60
  • Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
  • Occupation: Retired biomedical engineer
  • Status: Still on the show
  • Social media: Instagram

Cindy, a Texas-based retired biomedical engineer, is one of The Golden Bachelor's extraordinary ladies. She once dated Chuck Norris, an American martial artist and actor.

22. Debbie Siebers

Debbie Siebers on The Golden Bachelor
Debbie on September 4, 2025 (L). Siebers in Denver, Colorado, on April 12, 2023 (R). Photo: @debbiesiebers on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Debbie Siebers
  • Age: 65
  • Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States
  • Occupation: Fitness professional
  • Status: Still on the show
  • Social media: Instagram

Debbie, a fitness professional and motocross champion, has never been married as she has spent most of her time on her fitness career. However, she is looking forward to finding someone who makes her feel alive, like fitness does.

23. Nicole

Nicolle Kate Briscoe on The Golden Bachelor
Nicolle at Sweet Laurel Bakery on January 15, 2019 (L). Kate Briscoe on August 1, 2018 (R). Photo: @nicollekate.nyc on Instagram
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Nicolle Kate Briscoe
  • Age: 64
  • Place of birth: Miami Beach, Florida, United States
  • Occupation: Yoga instructor
  • Status: Still on the show
  • Social media: Instagram

Known for her constant drama on the show, Nicole is a yoga instructor and plant-based chef. Briscoe attended culinary school and has been a vegan since the age of 19. She is a mother to two children and enjoys travelling, cooking, painting, and biking.

FAQs

The Golden Bachelor is an American dating reality television series. Below are the frequently asked questions about the show and cast.

Is The Golden Bachelor still with Theresa?

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were stars of The Golden Bachelor season one. They tied the knot on January 4, 2024, in La Quinta, California.

However, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce in April 2024 and have since finalised it. They cited distance and the challenges of merging their lives after their engagement on The Golden Bachelor as reasons for the split.

They announced their divorce during a joint interview on Good Morning America. They said,

Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at an exclusive cocktail reception
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at an exclusive cocktail reception hosted by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, in Los Angeles. Photo by Eric McCandless
Source: Getty Images

When did The Golden Bachelor start?

The Golden Bachelor season one premiered on September 28, 2023, on ABC, and concluded on November 30, 2023. The second season premiered on September 24, 2025.

What women are left on The Golden Bachelor?

As of the episode aired on October 9, 2025, six women remain uneliminated from The Golden Bachelor season 2. They include: Nicole, Debbie Siebers, Cindy, Cheryl, Carol, and Peg.

How old is Mel Owens on The Golden Bachelor?

Mel, whose full name is Mel Tyrae Owens (age 66 as of October 2025), was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States, on December 7, 1958. He is a former American professional football player.

Mel Owens is the lead on The Golden Bachelor
Mel on September 21, 2025 (L). Owens on August 24, 2025 (R). Photo: @melowens58 on Instagram
Source: Instagram

Trivia

  • Terri, a 71-year-old dentist, taught herself ventriloquism at the age of 9 and once participated in a polar plunge in Antarctica.
  • Debbie, a fitness professional, participated in the opening and closing ceremonies of the L.A. Olympics and was asked on a date by Robert De Niro.
  • Cindy, a retired biomedical engineer, invented a cocktail called the Green Lizard.

Conclusion

The Golden Bachelor women have proven that love transcends age in captivating ways. Their inspiring journeys continue to engage audiences across every episode.

