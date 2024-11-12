Meet Leah Halton: age, net worth, and love life of the Australian model

Over the years, TikTok has birthed several stars who have achieved great success. Fast-rising internet sensation Leah Halton is a case in point. But did you know she is on the road to breaking a historic record? Thanks to her growing popularity, Leah Halton’s age and personal life now spark interest among her millions of followers and subscribers.

Leah Halton posing for the camera. Photo: @eahhalton_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leah Halton is an Australian Instagram star, TikToker, YouTuber and social media influencer. She is widely recognised for her make-up, beauty, lifestyle and lip-sync content. How old is Leah Halton, and what is the secret towards her success in the competitive digital space? Uncover juicy details about her beyond the vlogs, which offer glimpses into her daily life.

Leah Halton’s profile summary

Full name Leah Halton Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 2001 Age 23 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Australia Current residence Melbourne, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’4’’ (163 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Adrian Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, social media personality Net worth $300,000 Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Leah Halton’s age and life

Leah (23 as of 2024) was born on 6 January 2001 in Australia. She frequently celebrates her birthdays with her online family. On 7 January 2024, Leah took to Instagram to mark her special day in style via a post that read:

National Me Day.

From her comprehensive make-up tutorials to her entertaining GRWM videos, here is everything to know about Leah Halton, who is quickly making waves in the entertainment industry. Not only is she inspiring budding content creators, but she is also keeping veterans on their toes.

TikTok star Leah Halton rocking a black outfit. Photo: @leahhalton_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Growing up in a religious Catholic family

Leah Halton’s parents are staunch Christians. Her mom, Rey, is a Scottish-French native, while her dad is a Mauritania-English native. It appears Rey shares a close relationship with her daughter, as she is frequently featured in her content.

In a 2 July 2020 YouTube video, the celebrity mother reacts to some of the Fashion Nova outfits she had bought her daughter.

Leah Halton loves her pets

The TikTok star reportedly has two dogs, Shiloh and Pablo. In addition, she is a cat mom. On 22 September 2024, Halton posted a photo of having a good time with her feline friend. She captioned the post:

Morning cuddles.

Halton joined YouTube on 20 January 2018. However, she never posted content on the platform until 12 December 2019. Leah gained notoriety due to her vlogs, make-up and haul videos.

Her most popular video, clean girl make-up & hair tutorial, has amassed 6.8 million views as of 6 November 2024.

Leah Halton during a photoshoot. Photo: @leahhalton_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In a July 2024 interview with Side+, the content creator revealed why YouTube has always been her thing, saying:

I have been on YouTube for my whole life. I always wanted to make videos. At 10, I used to take cooking videos but never posted them.

A 12-second life-changing TikTok video

On 6 February 2024, Leah posted a lip-sync video that she probably did not think would come close to breaking the record of the most-liked video on TikTok. With 926.7 million views, the video features the Praise Jah in the Moonlight hit song.

According to Halton’s bio on the platform, the clip has been nominated for the 2024 TikTok Awards. Presently, the TikToker has 11.6 million followers and 346.4 million likes.

Leah Halton’s endorsement deals

The Australian native has leveraged her popularity on Instagram to advertise for several high-end brands at a fee.

If you are among Halton’s 3.7 million followers on the platform, you probably have plugs for swimsuits, bags, fancy dresses and make-up products. She has worked with Fashion Nova, Pretty Polly, and Peppy Co brands.

Instagram star Leah Halton having a good time outdoors. Photo: @leahhalton_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A fascinating love life

Adrian has been Leah Halton’s boyfriend since 2021. She introduced him to her fans in the YouTube video my boyfriend rates my princess polly outfits posted on 31 August 2021.

The internet personality has since featured him in a couple of his videos, including one in which he did her make-up.

Leah Halton’s net worth reflects her illustrious social media career

According to TheCityCeleb, Leah is worth $300,000. Her income primarily stems from her successful career in the digital space, which includes ad revenue, sponsored posts and brand deals.

In addition, she has a podcast, Sleepover Party, where she discusses topics revolving around relationships and friendships.

FAQs

Constant public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Why is Leah Halton famous?

Leah rose to prominence for her lip-sync videos on TikTok and her vlogs on YouTube. Thanks to her relatable content, her fanbase continues to grow each day.

When is Leah Halton’s birthday?

The YouTube sensation celebrates her natal day every 6th day of January. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Leah Halton posing for a photo. Photo: @leahhalton_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Leah Halton’s height?

Halton is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-26-34 inches. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Is Leah Halton married?

The topic surrounding Leah Halton’s husband constantly attracts public interest. Although The TikToker is unmarried, she has been in a romantic relationship for three years.

Does Leah Halton have a kid?

Leah and her boyfriend, Adrian, have yet to welcome a child together. Considering their age, the duo is probably only focused on their professional pursuits.

Is Leah Halton a model?

The 23-year-old social media influencer is an Instagram model. She regularly posts fashion-related and travel content on the platform.

No one could have predicted that at Leah Halton’s age of only 23, she would be on the road to having one of TikTok’s most liked videos. Having found her niche in the ever-evolving digital space, Leah Halton’s career only shows signs of going places.

READ ALSO: All about Happy Simelane: Age, husband, net worth, detailed biography

Briefly.co.za published an article about Happy Simelane, a South African businesswoman, author, reality TV star and philanthropist. She is widely recognized for starring in Showmax's hit show, The Mommy Club.

While many reality TV stars struggle to maintain a certain level of relevance, Happy Simelane often hits news headlines effortlessly. Discover more about her life, including facts about her husband, family life and net worth.

Source: Briefly News